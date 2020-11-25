IND v AUS 2020: 'We have a learnt from MS Dhoni, nobody can fill his place,' says KL Rahul

KL Rahul is billed by many to take up MS Dhoni's spot in the Indian cricket team. However, the right-handed batsman from Karnataka has admitted that no one could replace Dhoni because the Ranchi-based player brought about a revolution in the role of the wicket-keeper batsman.

Talking to the press on Wednesday, KL Rahul spoke at length about his new role in the Indian side. The Kings XI Punjab skipper won the Orange Cap in IPL 2020 and will likely be the team's first-choice keeper during the Australian tour.

Rahul had kept wickets regularly during the series against New Zealand as well. However, MS Dhoni had not retired then. Speaking about the difference that the Indian team might feel after Dhoni's retirement, KL Rahul said:

"Look, obviously, nobody can fill the place of MS Dhoni. He has shown us the way and shown the wicketkeeper batsman's role and how it should be done. We have learnt a lot from MS Dhoni."

The 28-year-old referred to the New Zealand tour and added that he enjoyed keeping wickets in the eight limited-over matches.

KL Rahul says he has a decent understanding with all the spinners in the Indian team

MS Dhoni played a crucial role in the rise of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. The veteran player guided the trio from behind the wickets and gave them an upper hand over the opposition batsmen.

KL Rahul hinted that he would continue playing that role as he continued:

Advertisement

"With players like Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal), Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and Kuldeep (Yadav) and the other spinners in the team, we have a decent friendship, decent understanding in the middle. I will probably go and give them feedback as to what I feel can be a better length and better pace to bowl at. I can tell them if they are doing something wrong."

The Australian tour will be KL Rahul's first international series as the Indian team's primary wicket-keeping option. It will be intriguing to see how the Mangalore-born player performs Down Under.