“We are literally dying and he’s clipping a one or two” - Australian pacer recalls Virat Kohli’s epic knock in IND vs AUS 2017 ODI

Discarded Australian pacer Kane Richardson praised Virat Kohli for his incredible fitness levels by recalling an ODI game from the 2017 series in India. The match in question was the second ODI of the five-match series in Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Richardson recalled the Australian players struggling to cope with the heat and not even celebrating the wickets. Yet, the Aussie pacer was amazed by Kohli's ability to run between the wickets at high energy and compile a big score under those extreme conditions.

Recalling the game from 2017 in a recent conversation, Richardson said (via Cricket Australia X handle):

"I remember there was a game in Kolkata where it was so hot. It was that hot, I can't describe how hot this day was. I don't think he (Kohli) made a 100 that day, I reckon he got a 90-odd. But, again, like we are literally dying and he is like clipping a one or a two and running it like he's on a treadmill in air conditioning. You speak to anyone that was there that day and no one was speaking. Even if you get a wicket, there was complete silence because no one had energy. Virat had energy."

He continued:

"I remember bowling and Matty Wade threw up as I was running in, it was so hot. I remember Patty Cummins was sitting on an esky on the side on the field. Zampa was giving him a drink and someone was running in to bowl and Zamps was like, 'Patty, bowler is running in to bowl'. He is like, 'I Know' and he is still just sitting on the esky off the field and if the ball got to him, he'd get up. But I remember it because that was when I was like this guy is a completely different level, no matter the conditions."

Richardson incidentally enjoyed an excellent outing with the ball, finishing with 3/55 in 10 overs.

What happened in the IND vs AUS 2017 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens?

Coming to the match itself, India won a useful toss and elected to bat first on a hot afternoon at Kolkata. Virat Kohli walked in to bat in the sixth over after Rohit Sharma fell early for just seven.

The champion batter overcame the taxing conditions and scored a defiant 107-ball 92 with eight boundaries. Kohli's exploits helped India post a competitive 252 in their 50 overs.

In response, Australia were done in by a brilliant opening spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and later the spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, to be bowled out for 202 in the 44th over.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match as India completed a 50-run win to take a 2-0 series lead.

