"We'll deal with it appropriately, leave it to the BCCI" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's comments in press conference

Asked about Virat Kohli's comments at his press conference on Wednesday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was noncommittal today in his response, saying that the matter would be dealt with appropriately by the cricket board.

Kohli revealed yesterday that he was informed of the decision to sack him from the ODI captaincy only an hour and a half before the BCCI made the announcement public.

He also said that the board was happy to accept his decision to give up the captaincy in T20 Internationals and that he was not asked to reconsider his call. This contradicted claims by Ganguly that they had requested Kohli to not give up his position in the shortest format.

In a video shared today by Times Now, reporters are seen asking Ganguly about Kohli's presser, to which the BCCI president simply said:

"We'll deal with it appropriately. Leave it to the BCCI."

Asked if the board would hold a press conference or release a statement, he replied in the negative.

"No statement, no press conference," Ganguly said.

Virat Kohli press conference sparks furore

Ever since the BCCI announced that Rohit Sharma would be replacing Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain, in addition to being the T20I skipper, there has been a lot of speculation.

Some reports suggested that Kohli had asked for a break from the ODI series in South Africa, while others said there was a rift between him and Rohit.

"Well, I was and I am available for selection all this time. You should not be asking me this question honestly. This question should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources because as far as I am concerned I was always available. I have not had any communication with the BCCI to say that I want to rest," Kohli said.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia Virat Kohli lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills and assures that he will always contribute to the team's vision 🙌 Virat Kohli lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills and assures that he will always contribute to the team's vision 🙌#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/bRIVrhJsTv

He went on to add about his equation with Rohit:

"Me and Rohit, I have said this before a lot of times that we don't have any problems between us. Honestly, I have been regularly clarifying this for the last two-two and a half years and I am tired of clarifying this, this question is asked to me again and again."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Indian team left for South Africa today, where the three-match Test series is set to begin on December 26. The two teams will then face off in three ODIs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar