“We’ll love that fight” - Australian captain Hugh Weibgen on facing India in U-19 World Cup 2024 final

Australian captain Hugh Weibgen has asserted that his side is ready to face the challenge from defending champions India in the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 11.

The Aussies confirmed their place in the summit clash by registering a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday, February 8. Chasing 180 for victory, they sneaked home with five balls to spare. Earlier, India beat South Africa by two wickets in another hard-fought knockout clash.

Sharing his views on taking on India in the U-19 World Cup 2024 final, Weibgen was quoted as saying by ICC:

"India are a class team, they'll come out and compete really hard - we'll love that challenge, we'll love that fight and we are really looking forward to it.”

India will be featuring in their ninth U-19 World Cup final, and fifth in a row. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the competition so far, but so are Australia.

Amazingly, this will be the third consecutive ICC final between India and Australia. The rivals met in the ICC World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final last, with the Aussies winning on both occasions.

“Still don't know what really happened, but it was awesome” - Australian captain on semi-final win

After Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, Tom Straker produced a sensational bowling effort of 6/24 to bowl out Pakistan for 179 in 48.5 overs. In reply, opener Harry Dixon contributed 50 off 75, while Oliver Peake scored a crucial 49.

Ali Raza, however, claimed 4/34 to keep the bowling side in the hunt. As Pakistan kept chipping away at the wickets, Australia found themselves in trouble at 164/9 after 46 overs. Raf MacMillan (19*), however, held his nerve to take his side home in the company of Callum Vidler (2*).

"We had full faith in Vids (Vidler) and Raf to get the job done. There was quite a bit of emotion in the dressing room. I was quite tense and excited too. I still don't know what really happened, but it was awesome,” Weibgen commented, while reflecting on the tense win.

With his superb spell of 6/24, Straker broke Kagiso Rabada’s record (6/25) for the best figures by a bowler in a semi-final or final of the U-19 World Cup.

