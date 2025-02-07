"We'll see a different kind of captain" - Former India teammate makes massive statement on Rohit Sharma's form after IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina believes Rohit Sharma will have a different and more confident approach to batting and captaincy if he rediscovers his best form before the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19. Rohit continued his woeful run in the opening ODI against England, scoring only two off seven deliveries.

Yet, Team India overcame their skipper's poor outing with a comfortable four-wicket win in Nagpur. Rohit has been in dismal form over the past few months, averaging an underwhelming seven over his last 10 international innings.

The veteran batter has scored only one half-century in his last 17 innings across formats for India.

Speaking on Sports18 post-match, Raina said about Rohit's form [Via India Today]:

"I think this wicket would have been a good one for Rohit Sharma’s comeback had he applied himself a bit more. Now, the team will move to Cuttack, where he could also perform well. If he finds form before the Champions Trophy, then we’ll see a different kind of captain and a different kind of approach from him."

Rohit's woeful form played a critical role in India's back-to-back Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia at the end of last year. The three-match series against England will be India's final assignment before the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

"Top three play together in these two matches before the big tournament is very important" - Suresh Raina

Kohli missed the opening ODI due to injury [Credit: Getty]

Suresh Raina stressed the importance of Virat Kohli regaining fitness and playing the final two ODIs against England before the Champions Trophy.

Kohli missed the opening encounter due to a knee injury, resulting in India's top three being Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill.

"That’s why the question of whether Virat Kohli will be fit in time is crucial, because having the top three play together in these two matches before the big tournament is very important," said Raina.

While Rohit and Jaiswal missed out on a big score, Gill top-scored for India with a 96-ball 87 at No.3 in the first ODI. Meanwhile, like Rohit, Kohli has been battling poor form, coming off disastrous Test series performances against New Zealand and Australia.

The second India-England ODI will be played in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

