"We'll have to be very strong mentally" - Shadab Khan on lack of crowd support for Pakistan during 2023 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has backed the tourists to handle pressure during the 2023 ODI World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad. The leg-spinner believes Pakistan players are mentally wrong and can tackle anything coming their way.

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host the high-voltage clash between the two sides. India have won all 50-over World Cup matches against Pakistan dating back to the 1992 edition and have a 7-0 record against their neighbours.

As quoted by Cricket Pakistan.pk, Shadab said:

"We won't have the crowd support in India. In that sense we'll have to be very strong mentally. The way our players are, mentally strong, I think we'll have a good tournament."

The 24-year-old felt lifting the World Cup will be the icing on the cake but highlighted the need to start the tournament well. He added:

"Winning the World Cup in India will be like the icing on the cake... Definitely, whichever team comes will come to win the tournament, but the key is how you as a team play and how you start because we will have to play against every team; it's a great opportunity for all the teams."

The Mianwali-born player was part of Pakistan's only World Cup win (T20I) against India when they beat the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in Dubai two years ago.

Shadab Khan returns to Pakistan's squad for Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup

Shadab Khan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan has returned to the fold for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup following that. Along with him, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf are also back in the frame.

Pakistan's ODI series against Afghanistan begins on August 22nd, while they will kick off Asia Cup on the 30th against Nepal in Multan. The Men in Green reached the final in 2022 but lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Only for Afghanistan ODIs), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim