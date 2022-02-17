"We lost to this SA team, can't believe this" - Twitterati roasts South Africa after they skittle out for 95

South Africa got off to a poor start on their tour of New Zealand, as they skittled out for a paltry 95 on the first day of the first Test of the series in Christchurch.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry wreaked havoc on the opposition and played the protagonist role in the bowling department for the home team.

Henry finished the innings with his career-best figures of 7/23.

Earlier in the day, home team skipper Tom Latham invited South Africa to bat on the pitch that was offering surplus assistance to swing. Kiwi bowlers did not disappoint their captain as they exhibited fine swing bowling spells to rattle the South African batters.

Matt Henry, in particular, was too hot to handle as he consistently moved the ball both ways and kept probing both edges of the South African batters.

The visiting batters did not have any answers to Matt Henry's majestic spell as they collapsed like a pack of cards. Due to this sustained attack from the Kiwis, South Africa could muster only 95 in the first innings, with Zubayr Hamza(25) being the highest scorer.

Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner scalped one wicket apiece.

Cricket fans took note of the action on the first day of the Test in Christchurch and expressed their views about it on Twitter. They blasted South Africa for their dismal batting effort and vented their frustration.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Prasanjit @Prasanj19782888

#savsnz We lost to this SA team 2-1 can't beleive this We lost to this SA team 2-1 can't beleive this 😭😭😭#savsnz

Ajit Somani @SomaniAjit . I am still in shock that how Bangladesh had managed to draw a series there.



#SAvsNZ This is next to impossible to defeat NZ in NZ currently. Only Australia can do this. NZ pace attack at their home is a breathing fire. I am still in shock that how Bangladesh had managed to draw a series there. This is next to impossible to defeat NZ in NZ currently. Only Australia can do this. NZ pace attack at their home is a breathing fire 🔥🔥. I am still in shock that how Bangladesh had managed to draw a series there. #SAvsNZ

tanya @th3r2pyy No disrespect to South Africa, but imagine if India were all out for 95 in the first innings of a test match in New Zealand. The entire Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy by now. No disrespect to South Africa, but imagine if India were all out for 95 in the first innings of a test match in New Zealand. The entire Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy by now.

Firdose Moonda @FirdoseM

#NZvSA I thought I had trouble with (covering) cricket in New Zealand, given the time zone, but obviously South Africa have more. Bowled out for their lowest total in 23 Tests and lowest against NZ. They're still asleep! Also, I stayed up for this... I thought I had trouble with (covering) cricket in New Zealand, given the time zone, but obviously South Africa have more. Bowled out for their lowest total in 23 Tests and lowest against NZ. They're still asleep! Also, I stayed up for this...#NZvSA

Fakhruu #Qalandars :^) 🏏 @BajwaKehtaHaii Matt Henry had an average around 45 in Test Cricket 5 hours ago.

And now he took 7/23 (avg: 3.29) against South Africa 🤯🤯 Matt Henry had an average around 45 in Test Cricket 5 hours ago.And now he took 7/23 (avg: 3.29) against South Africa 🤯🤯

STEADY @SteadyTheShip



7 wickets

23 runs

15 overs



bowlers dismantled South Africa for just 95 runs in 1st innings



#NZvSA #WTC It's MATT Henry MASTERCLASS in Hagley Oval and he recorded his career best figures in test cricket in front of his home crowd7 wickets23 runs15 overs @BLACKCAPS bowlers dismantled South Africa for just 95 runs in 1st innings #WTC 23 It's MATT Henry MASTERCLASS in Hagley Oval and he recorded his career best figures in test cricket in front of his home crowd 🙌7 wickets 23 runs 15 overs @BLACKCAPS bowlers dismantled South Africa for just 95 runs in 1st innings 🔥 #NZvSA #WTC #WTC23 https://t.co/WDDZeaKk3Y

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar South Africa blown away by NZ yet again highlights the truth- no team travels well. In that regard India does stand out and had a golden opportunity in South Africa. 7 for Matt Henry. South Africa blown away by NZ yet again highlights the truth- no team travels well. In that regard India does stand out and had a golden opportunity in South Africa. 7 for Matt Henry.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 7 wicket haul for Matt Henry as South Africa bowled out for just 95 runs in the first innings - Fantastic spell, he got an opportunity to play as Boult was unavailable for the first Test. 7 wicket haul for Matt Henry as South Africa bowled out for just 95 runs in the first innings - Fantastic spell, he got an opportunity to play as Boult was unavailable for the first Test. https://t.co/ZD1RMjfcWe

Hamish Williams @HamboNo5



We've only beat them once at home. Henry takes 7 wickets. South Africa bowled out for 95. And all on the first day without the minimum of fuss.



This has actually happened right?



#NZvSA This has to be our best, most clinical low-key 4 hours of test cricket, right?We've only beat them once at home. Henry takes 7 wickets. South Africa bowled out for 95. And all on the first day without the minimum of fuss.This has actually happened right? This has to be our best, most clinical low-key 4 hours of test cricket, right?We've only beat them once at home. Henry takes 7 wickets. South Africa bowled out for 95. And all on the first day without the minimum of fuss.This has actually happened right?#NZvSA

Matt East @matteastnz Matt Henry appears to have been a good inclusion in the NZ Cricket test team against South Africa…7-22 if 15 overs…wow Matt Henry appears to have been a good inclusion in the NZ Cricket test team against South Africa…7-22 if 15 overs…wow

tanya @th3r2pyy No disrespect to South Africa, but imagine if India were all out for 95 in the first innings of a test match in New Zealand. The entire Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy by now. No disrespect to South Africa, but imagine if India were all out for 95 in the first innings of a test match in New Zealand. The entire Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy by now.

André Brett @DrDreHistorian Cannot believe my eyes, South Africa dismissed for 95 in their first innings, hell yeah New Zealand Test cricket Cannot believe my eyes, South Africa dismissed for 95 in their first innings, hell yeah New Zealand Test cricket

Super King @Apple__0310



#savsnz #Cricket #Matthenry014 Matt Henry and co destroyed South Africa's batting line-up and bowled them in 95 runs only. Magical performance by @Matthenry014 7/23 . New Zealand surely have an edge above home team..... Matt Henry and co destroyed South Africa's batting line-up and bowled them in 95 runs only. Magical performance by @Matthenry014 7/23 . New Zealand surely have an edge above home team.....#savsnz #Cricket #Matthenry014 https://t.co/dp4qXd0gHt

"Plenty of work to do but it's a great feeling here in front of my home crowd in Hagley" - Matt Henry on his fiery spell against South Africa

Hometown hero Matt Henry was elated with his special bowling performance at the Hagley Oval. The right-arm pacer also acknowledged that it was amazing to perform this way in front of his home crowd.

Speaking during the innings break, Matt Henry reviewed his spell in the first innings and said:

"It's a great start to the Test match. Plenty of work to do but it's a great feeling here in front of my home crowd in Hagley. You want to do the best job you can and when you play the odd game here or there it's not always going to go in your favor. It's nice to get one in your favor like that. When you wake up and see conditions like this in Hagley you keep your fingers crossed that you want to bowl. It's great to obviously have a chance at bowling here this morning."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



Ajaz Patel | 10-119 v India

Sir Richard Hadlee | 9-52 v Australia

Sir Richard Hadlee | 7-23 v India

Matt Henry | 7-23 v South Africa

Chris Cairns | 7-27 v West Indies



#NZvSA #StatChat | Best innings figures for New Zealand in Test cricket -Ajaz Patel | 10-119 v IndiaSir Richard Hadlee | 9-52 v AustraliaSir Richard Hadlee | 7-23 v IndiaMatt Henry | 7-23 v South AfricaChris Cairns | 7-27 v West Indies #StatChat | Best innings figures for New Zealand in Test cricket - Ajaz Patel | 10-119 v IndiaSir Richard Hadlee | 9-52 v AustraliaSir Richard Hadlee | 7-23 v IndiaMatt Henry | 7-23 v South Africa Chris Cairns | 7-27 v West Indies#NZvSA https://t.co/WYhLFk4ymj

South Africa now face an uphill task to make a comeback in the game as New Zealand batters have already crossed their first innings total and are looking good for much more.

Edited by Diptanil Roy