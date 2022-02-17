"We lost to this SA team, can't believe this" - Twitterati roasts South Africa after they skittle out for 95

South Africa got off to a poor start on their tour of New Zealand, as they skittled out for a paltry 95 on the first day of the first Test of the series in Christchurch.
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry wreaked havoc on the opposition and played the protagonist role in the bowling department for the home team.
Henry finished the innings with his career-best figures of 7/23.
Earlier in the day, home team skipper Tom Latham invited South Africa to bat on the pitch that was offering surplus assistance to swing. Kiwi bowlers did not disappoint their captain as they exhibited fine swing bowling spells to rattle the South African batters.
Matt Henry, in particular, was too hot to handle as he consistently moved the ball both ways and kept probing both edges of the South African batters.
The visiting batters did not have any answers to Matt Henry's majestic spell as they collapsed like a pack of cards. Due to this sustained attack from the Kiwis, South Africa could muster only 95 in the first innings, with Zubayr Hamza(25) being the highest scorer.
Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner scalped one wicket apiece.
Cricket fans took note of the action on the first day of the Test in Christchurch and expressed their views about it on Twitter. They blasted South Africa for their dismal batting effort and vented their frustration.
"Plenty of work to do but it's a great feeling here in front of my home crowd in Hagley" - Matt Henry on his fiery spell against South Africa
Hometown hero Matt Henry was elated with his special bowling performance at the Hagley Oval. The right-arm pacer also acknowledged that it was amazing to perform this way in front of his home crowd.
Speaking during the innings break, Matt Henry reviewed his spell in the first innings and said:
"It's a great start to the Test match. Plenty of work to do but it's a great feeling here in front of my home crowd in Hagley. You want to do the best job you can and when you play the odd game here or there it's not always going to go in your favor. It's nice to get one in your favor like that. When you wake up and see conditions like this in Hagley you keep your fingers crossed that you want to bowl. It's great to obviously have a chance at bowling here this morning."
South Africa now face an uphill task to make a comeback in the game as New Zealand batters have already crossed their first innings total and are looking good for much more.