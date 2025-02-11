"We made a mistake that day" - Former India batting coach reflects on shocking defeat to Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017 final

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently opened up on a tactical error made by the Men in Blue that cost them the 2017 Champions Trophy. Ahead of the final against Pakistan, they were firm favorites to win the title, given their performance in the group stage.

However, it was not meant to be as things did not go right for India on the day of the final, right from their decision to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a decision that remains highly debated even today.

Pakistan put up a massive total of 338/4 after being asked to bat first by India. In reply, Virat Kohli's team was blown away, being bundled out for just 158 runs as they suffered a shocking 180-run defeat in that final.

Recalling the game, Sanjay Bangar admitted that the decision makers, including himself (as he was a part of the team management then) and captain Kohli failed to assess the conditions.

"We made a mistake that day. We should have batted after winning the toss because in England, you always look up – whether there are clouds. And it was a sunny day entirely. I felt that the decisions that were made and the team management who was part of that call were wrong. I, too, was part of that team," he said on ESPN Cricinfo (via Hindustan Times).

Sanjay Bangar added that the mistake was not of skipper Virat Kohli alone, but also the coach and some of the senior players in the team.

"So the captain Virat Kohli, coach Anil Kumble, senior player MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma… everybody was a part of it. It wasn't a one-man decision," he stated.

Hardik Pandya was fuming after India's defeat, recalls Sanjay Bangar

The former India batting coach also recalled how all-rounder Hardik Pandya was fuming after the loss. The Men in Blue lost the top order in quick succession as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli failed to fire.

India were in a dire state at 72/6, with the match and the trophy as good as gone. However, with Hardik at the crease, there was a thin ray of hope remaining. The all-rounder was on song, smashing a flurry of boundaries. When he was eventually run out after a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, it was just a mere formality for Pakistan to wrap up the game and clinch the 2017 Champions Trophy.

"When Hardik and Jadeja were batting, the target was too steep even then. He played a good innings and struck some big sixes, but barring that, we were out of the game when we lost the top order. Hardik was fuming, but he didn't let that frustration out on his teammate. It was more on himself in a way that 'I could have won this match for India'," Bangar said.

