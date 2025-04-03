"We need to back each other than focusing on individual performances" - Pakistan all-rounder's blunt take after series defeat in NZ vs PAK ODIs 2025

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf urged the players to focus on team goals over individual performances after their defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, April 2. Trailing the three-match ODI series 1-0, Pakistan entered the game in must-win territory.

However, they produced another dismal performance with bat and ball to suffer an 84-run defeat. After the Kiwis scored 292 in their 50 overs, Pakistan were reduced to an embarrassing 32/5 in response.

Yet, Faheem displayed some resolve with an 80-ball 73 and added 60 runs for the ninth wicket with Naseem Shah to lend some respectability to Pakistan's final total (208).

Talking about the loss in the post-game press conference, Faheem said (via NDTV Sports):

"Look, each and every one of us is trying to make the team win. In my opinion, when you focus only on your personal game, or if I come in, do my part, and step aside, that's not how it works. As a team, we need to back each other rather than just focusing on individual performances and then stepping aside."

He added:

"As long as you are playing cricket, it is not difficult to win. Everyone is trying to go with the same mindset. It has also happened in the past. So, I say that is not that difficult, if you keep playing good cricket then you will definitely win."

Pakistan have been on a torrid run across formats over the past couple of years, missing out on semi-final qualification in the last three white-ball ICC events, starting from the 2023 ODI World Cup. They also finished at the bottom of the nine-team 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Pakistan will look to avoid a series whitewash in New Zealand tour finale

Pakistan have endured a horrific tour of New Zealand following a disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, where they suffered a first-round exit. The Men in Green lost the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis by a 1-4 margin.

The ODIs have been no better, with Pakistan losing the opening two matches by 73 and 84 runs. The Asian side have now lost five consecutive ODIs to New Zealand this year, including matches in the home tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

They will look to avoid a series whitewash with a win in the final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, April 5.

