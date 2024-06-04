"We need flat wickets in which batters can score and bowlers look like jokers" - Fans react to Irfan Pathan's comments on USA wickets

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the wicket used for the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter between Sri Lanka and South Africa in the United States of America (USA) was far from ideal. Batters have struggled to get going in the tournament so far, with bowlers dictating terms in three of the first four games.

Barring the opening game of the tournament between the USA and Canada, they have all been low-scoring affairs.

In the fourth game between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New York, the Lankans were bundled out for 77 runs after electing to bat first. Pacer Anrich Nortje accounted for four wickets. The Proteas took 16.2 overs to reach the target and lost four wickets in the process.

Pathan took to X after the game and wrote that the conditions were not ideal for T20 cricket.

"Not an ideal pitch for t20 cricket," Irfan Pathan wrote.

Many fans slammed the former Indian cricketer, saying that the game provided a good contest between bat and ball. One even stated that fans are addicted to watching high-scoring games in the IPL.

Here are some reactions:

A couple of fans also sided with Irfan Pathan, saying that the ICC should be held responsible for not checking the quality of the wickets.

"Right on the money!!! These are conditions where 100 is a par score! Also, ICC should be accountable as they have enough resources to monitor/incubate US grounds for quality Cricket!" a fan wrote.

Another fan reckoned that such wickets will harm T20 cricket, saying:

"This World Cup in the USA and West Indies will be affected by poor outfield and questionable pitches. It will do more harm than favor for the World Cricket... Keeping the World Cup in the USA may backfire !!!"

"Windies & US are not ideal place to host WC, they constructed the stadium just few weeks before the tournament, ground & pitch is not match ready," another fan chimed in.

"Fortunately we have our next two here so we know what's coming" - Aiden Markram on the New York wicket

After their win over Sri Lanka, South African skipper Aiden Markram stated that the wicket was tricky from a batter's perspective. However, he was happy with the fact that the Proteas will play their next two games at this venue. He said:

"It was a tough one from a batting point of view, we try as much as we can to take the pitch out of it, we can take some learnings from it and we are experienced. Lots of different conditions as we move around, fortunately, we have our next two here so we know what's coming but it's important to adapt as we go ahead."

What are your thoughts on the wickets used in the T20 World Cup so far? Let us know in the comments.

