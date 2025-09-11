"We need the impact sub rule in T20Is as well" - Former coach devises creative solution to resolve Team India's selection conundrum in 2025 Asia Cup 

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hilariously suggested that the impact player rule should be implemented in T20 Internationals as well so that Arshdeep Singh could feature in the playing XI. The left-arm seamer could not find a place in the side for the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Team India had an inevitable selection headache regarding the team combination and personnel right from the moment they announced the squad, which was rife with controversy in itself. To start off the tournament, the Men in Blue opted for a radical approach straightaway by naming only one frontline seamer in Jasprit Bumrah.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side boasted three spin bowling options as well as batting options up to No.8, but it came at the expense of Arshdeep Singh. The leading wicket-taker for India surprisingly had to settle for a place on the bench as Bangar feels that only an impact player rule could guarantee him playing time.

"I think we need the impact sub rule in T20Is as well. That would mean Arshdeep would get a chance to play in the playing XII," Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Another selection debate that dominated the headlines was between the two wicket-keeping candidates in Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma. While the former made it to the playing XI outside the top order, former India player Aakash Chopra remarked that as far as performances in the middle order are concerned, Jitesh Sharma might prove to be the better candidate of the two.

"If you consider T20s or T20Is, is Jitesh really an inferior player (compared to Samson)? Just look at the numbers, the answer might surprise you that he is not an inferior player," Chopra said.

Jitesh Sharma has regularly featured in the middle order, whether it be for Vidarbha, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, or Team India. He has made a reputation as a pinch hitter and a reliable finisher in recent times.

"What exactly did I do wrong by the way?" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel's plight in this newfound Team India combination

Amid a stacked batting line-up, infused with left-handed options like Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, all-rounder Axar Patel finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order in the batting unit.

Aakash Chopra explained the predicament from Axar Patel's perspective, who now faces a demotion in the batting order as well as losing out on the vice-captaincy role, through no fault of his own.

"Considering Axar Patel, is he not entitled to ask, 'What exactly did I do wrong by the way? Because I was the guy that you wanted to send up to have that lefty in between'. He did that for DC also, he was also the T20I vice captain, now he is nowhere in the discussion anymore, and he is at No.8," Aakash Chopra said.

Axar Patel bowled three overs in the win over the UAE after being introduced in the power play. He conceded only 13 runs while picking up the wicket of Simranjeet Singh as well.

