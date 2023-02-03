"We need to have a proper plan" - Irfan Pathan picks an Indian bowler who can be the biggest threat to Steve Smith

Irfan Pathan believes India will have to formulate a proper plan to dismiss Steve Smith in the upcoming Test series against Australia. He also picked Axar Patel as the Indian bowler who could be the biggest threat to the Australian batting great.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face Pat Cummins' side in a four-match Test series, with the first game to be played in Nagpur from February 9. The visitors will hope to wrest back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and take revenge for a 2-1 loss to an under-strength Indian side in their own backyard.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked whether Steve Smith is the biggest batting threat for India in the Australian lineup. He replied affirmatively, elaborating:

"No doubt about that. He is definitely an Australian legend. If you look at the Australian history as well, he is up there. He has troubled the Indian bowlers a lot, scored tons of runs. Even though you know that he has got a really solid bottom hand, but still he finds ways to score runs in front of the wickets, on the off and leg side. We need to have a proper plan."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Indian think tank had come up with a strategy against him on their last trip Down Under, observing:

"I know the guy next to me (Sanjay Bangar) made a nice plan the last time Australia was there. The bowling and batting team got together and I remember a small incident as well, where Ashwin got him out in the mid-wicket area. That's the kind of plan or some other plan we need to make."

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



The Aussie departs for a duck



As simple as you like... Ravi Ashwin has Steve Smith!The Aussie departs for a duckAs simple as you like... Ravi Ashwin has Steve Smith!The Aussie departs for a duck 👀As simple as you like... https://t.co/Y7pxOgWSA8

The Indian bowlers operated primarily on the middle-and-leg line against Smith during that series. Ravichandran Ashwin had the Australian run machine caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at leg gully for a duck in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

"The challenge of Steve Smith will be there for Indian cricket" - Irfan Pathan

Axar Patel enjoys an excellent record in home conditions.

While opining that Smith will continue to be a threat for India, Pathan named Axar Patel as a bowler who can trouble the Aussie No. 4, saying:

"The challenge of Steve Smith will be there for Indian cricket but I think one guy, which I have a great feeling, who can actually have the numbers against him is Axar Patel. If he plays regularly all the matches, the kind of trajectory he has, he can be a big threat to him."

The former Indian all-rounder feels the left-arm spinner's straight line and trajectory can account for Smith, explaining:

"The line and length he bowls, the straight ball he bowls, he can bring the lbw or bowled into play against Steve Smith, especially because he uses his bottom hand a lot. A bowler who continuously bowls at the stumps can prove to be an alarm bell against such a player, that is Axar Patel."

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket



41: Narendra Hirwani

39: Axar Patel*

37: R Ashwin

33: Ravindra Jadeja

29: Jasubhai Patel (10 inns)

29: Salim Durani



#AxarPatel Most wickets for India in the first 12 Test innings41: Narendra Hirwani39: Axar Patel*37: R Ashwin33: Ravindra Jadeja29: Jasubhai Patel (10 inns)29: Salim Durani Most wickets for India in the first 12 Test innings41: Narendra Hirwani39: Axar Patel*37: R Ashwin33: Ravindra Jadeja29: Jasubhai Patel (10 inns)29: Salim Durani#AxarPatel

Axar has never played a Test match against Australia. However, he has an exceptional record in home conditions, having scalped 39 wickets in six Tests at an outstanding average of 12.43.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Will Axar Patel dismiss Steve Smith in the first Test in Nagpur? Yes No 0 votes