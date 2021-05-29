"We needed a win badly" - Kusal Perera after salvaging a consolation win

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera was relieved after his side managed to secure a win against Bangladesh in the final game of the three-match ODI series. Having lost the first two matches, the Islanders finally got the better of the home side by 97 runs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on May 28 (Friday).

Perera led the side from the front, scoring an outstanding century to propel his team to a challenging total. Gunathilaka and Perera got Sri Lanka off to a flying start, adding 82 runs for the first wicket.

They lost two wickets in quick time but Kusal Mendis (22) and Dhananjaya de Silva (55) made useful contributions and helped Sri Lanka post 286 runs in their 50 overs. The visitors later skittled out Bangladesh for just 189 runs.

Kusal Perera, who secured Sri Lanka's first win as the ODI captain, conceded that they badly needed a win.

"We needed a win badly, although we lost the series. Once I get set, I like to bat deep. That's why I batted like that (more calculated manner). I took my chances early, me and Gunathilaka," said Kusal Perera after the match.

Our bowling department did a good job: Kusal Perera

Chasing a mammoth total, Bangladesh got off to an awful start, losing four wickets within the first 10 overs. Mosaddek Hossain and Mamdullah tried to arrest the landslide but Dusmantha Chameera was unstoppable.

He returned with five wickets, giving away only 16 runs from nine overs to single-handedly derail Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers finished 97 runs short, losing their first game of the series.

Both the bowling and fielding departments were later praised by Perera.

But after that, we needed to get the big scores and that's why I shifted gears. Our bowling department did a really good job. Fielding was also good. Only concern was the batting in the first two games. Got that corrected today," Kusal Perera added.

Dusmantha Chameera, who bagged the Man of the Match award, was pleased with the way he bowled and the role he has been assigned to play for Sri Lanka.

"Very happy with the way I bowled. Good performance on a comeback. Was not under pressure coming into this series. Pleased with the role I'm playing for Sri Lanka and how I'm bowling," Chameera said.

