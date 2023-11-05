"We were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket" - Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has candidly admitted that he and MS Dhoni were never close friends and went on to add that their friendship was restricted to cricket. At the same time, he stated that both of them gave their all for the country.

Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament when India lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011 under Dhoni’s leadership. He was also a key member of the Dhoni-led side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Over the years, there has been a great deal of speculation over the camaraderie between the two superstars of Indian cricket. In a chat on the TRS show, as quoted by ndtv.com, Yuvraj candidly admitted that he and Dhoni are not the best of pals.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences.

"Sometimes he made decisions I didn't like, sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality," the former cricketer added.

41-year-old Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India and is widely regarded as one of the greatest white-ball players ever.

“Your teammates don't have to be your best friends outside the field” - Yuvraj Singh

During the interaction, Yuvraj also emphasized the fact that teammates do not have to be best of friends off the field as everyone has a different personality. He stated that what matters most is giving your best on the cricket field for your country.

"Your teammates don't have to be your best friends outside the field. Everybody has a different lifestyle, skill set. Certain people hang out with certain people, you don't have to be best friends with everyone to go on the field. If you take any team, all eleven don't get along. Some do, some don't. When you are in the park, put your ego behind you and contribute on the field,” Yuvraj commented.

Giving an example of his on-field bonding with Dhoni, the former all-rounder recalled:

"There were times when MS was injured, I was a runner for him. I remember there was one moment when he was in 90s, I wanted to give him the strike to help him reach his 100. I remember diving for him, for his second run, as he was in 90s.

"When I was batting in a World Cup match, I was 48 against the Netherlands. There were 2 runs to get and Mahi blocked both the balls so that I get 50," he continued.

Yuvraj also shed light on Dhoni’s decision to promote himself in the 2011 World Cup final. He explained that if Gautam Gambhir (left-hander) had got out, he would have gone in to bat. However, Virat Kohli (right-hander) got out, so Dhoni went in.

"In the World Cup final it was decided if Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) gets out, I'll go, if Virat gets out, Dhoni goes. That thing is more important than friendship," Yuvraj said.

"He is retired, I am retired. When we meet, we meet like friends only, not like 'I don't want to get to know you'. We shot an ad together too, and had fun talking about our past days," the former India cricket concluded.

Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is, retiring from international cricket in August 2020.