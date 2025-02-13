“We are No. 8, so we have nothing to lose” – When Pakistan captain labeled his team as underdogs ahead of Indo-Pak clash in 2017 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed labeled his team as the underdogs ahead of a high-voltage clash against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that the Men in Green were ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings so they had nothing to lose in the tournament.

The remarks came weeks after Sarfaraz replaced Azhar Ali as skipper following a disastrous tour of Australia, losing the series 1-4 in January 2017.

“Definitely we are very hopeful and really excited about this tournament. We are No. 8, so we have nothing to lose. So that's why I told the players just play your natural game," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

Sarfaraz said the team's main focus was on playing as a unit in their practice match against Bangladesh before facing the Men in Blue.

“We are very hopeful about the India match but our aim is to first perform well in our opening practice match as a team unit. Obviously, performing against India is important because the whole nation is expecting us to win against them, so we will give our full 100 percent in the ground," he said.

“We will try our fullest to be seen fighting. All players [are] giving their heart out in each and every department of the game and when we're together giving our best and keeping our focus, result will surely come good,” he added.

Unfortunately, Pakistan lost to India by 124 runs by the DLS method in their opening game.

Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to win first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017

Pakistan avenged their defeat against India by beating them in the final by 180 runs to lift their maiden Champions Trophy final.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 338/4 in 50 overs. Fakhar Zaman starred with the bat, smashing 114 off 106, including three maximums and 12 boundaries. Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez chipped in with half-centuries. Babar Azam also contributed with 46 off 52 deliveries.

In response, India suffered a collapse, getting bundled out for 158 in 30.3 overs. Hardik Pandya put up a lone fight, hitting 76 runs off 43 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries. Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali bagged three wickets each for the Men in Green, while Shadab Khan returned with two scalps.

Pakistan’s road to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Lost to India by 124 runs via the DLS method

Beat South Africa by 19 runs via the DLS method

Beat Sri Lanka by three wickets

Beat England by eight wickets in the semifinal

Beat India by 180 runs in the final

