"We are picking bowlers who can bat" - Aakash Chopra questions selection of 3 spin-bowling all-rounders in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former player Aakash Chopra has noted that the need for batting depth has swayed India's selections for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that three spin-bowling all-rounders have been picked in the squad despite being restrictive bowlers.

The Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. The selectors recently picked a 15-member Indian squad for the tournament, including Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar as spin-bowling all-rounders.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that batting ability was preferred over potency with the ball in the Men in Blue's spin-bowling selections.

"The one overriding thought or theme was who all can bat because you need a batter at No. 8. So you picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. You could have picked a fast bowler instead of that, and if you needed a spinner only, then you could have picked Varun Chakaravarthy. I see two of the three spin-bowling all-rounders, who all bat left-handed, playing," he said (7:05).

"All three are defensive options in ODI cricket. We consistently saw a slight lack of confidence in batting in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. We needed a batter at No. 8. So we are picking bowlers who can bat, and I feel it's the same theme this time as well, which is not a great thing because you have to show confidence in your batting. You have to pick bowlers who take wickets," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra opined that Nitish Kumar Reddy could have been selected instead of a spin-bowling all-rounder if India were looking for a batter at No. 8. He reasoned that pace will likely work more than spin in the Dubai conditions.

"The Dubai pitch doesn't and won't help spinners much" - Aakash Chopra on the selection of 4 spinners in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Kuldeep Yadav is the fourth spinner in India's Champions Trophy squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Dubai pitch is unlikely to help the spinners.

"It will be slightly cold in Dubai. A little dew might also come later in Dubai. There could be slightly more help for fast bowlers in Dubai. The Dubai pitch doesn't and won't help spinners much. It is rock-hard. It seems like the pitch has been made on a mountain," he said (6:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India should have picked an additional fast bowler instead of a spinner.

"Even if you continuously play for 10 days there, cracks aren't formed at all. It can stay low but the ball doesn't turn there and the square remains like that. So more fast bowlers are required and fewer spinners but India have picked four spinners," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma and the Indian think tank picked four spinners for the 2024 T20 World Cup as well. However, he pointed out that Yuzvendra Chahal didn't get to play a single game in the Men in Blue's title-winning run.

