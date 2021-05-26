We haven't played the perfect game yet: Tamim Iqbal reacts after series win against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has ruled out any chance of his team being complacent in the 3rd ODI after winning the series against Sri Lanka with one match to spare.

After breaking a 10-match losing streak in the 1st ODI of the series, the Bangla Tigers kept their winning run going in the second game. Tamim Iqbal and his mean beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI by 103 runs via the DLS method.

Batting first, Mushfiqur Rahim powered Bangladesh to a challenging total of 246 runs. Despite making a shaky start to the innings, the wicket-keeper batsman played a fine knock of 125 runs from 127 runs to get his side out of trouble. He stitched up a match-changing partnership with Mahmudullah, adding 87 runs for the fifth wicket.

If we take all the catches, then I will be a happy captain: Tamim Iqbal

Speaking after the game, Tamim Iqbal stated that the team needs to improve on their performance in the 2nd ODI of the series. He maintained that they still have scope to improve as a fielding unit.

"We were lucky to win two games," said Tamim Iqbal. "We haven't played the perfect game yet, we lost a lot of wickets in the middle, and 200 was looking difficult. But Mahmudullah and Mushy (Rahim) played very well. We got an okay total, but I think the bowling was special."

"Taskin (Ahmed) was asked to come on short notice and Mehidy (Hasan) bowled well. Our bowling and fielding was great today, but we haven't nailed the perfect performance yet. We had to step up our fielding, and the catches we didn't take, those will change games. If we take those, then I'll be a happy captain," added Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh in trouble? Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah to the rescue 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vaPfDPsxVu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 25, 2021

Mushfiqur Rahim urged the team's batsmen to put on strong performances in the final ODI

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also admitted that the team could still improve despite clinching the series. Speaking after the game, Rahim stressed the importance of taking notes to prepare for the conditions in the final game of the series.

"There are areas we can improve. We need to be fearless, but there's a fine line between fearless and selective cricket. Hopefully, our batsmen take a few notes from this game and come back better next match because this isn't the easiest pitch to bat on," said Mushfiqur Rahim.

"Contributing from the front was great, but I was disappointed not playing the last 11 balls. Mahmudullah batted well and a couple of guys chipped in and the bowling effort was special tonight," noted Mushfiqur Rahim.

Chasing a moderate total, Sri Lanka failed to show intent right from the outset. Their batsmen failed to convert decent starts into big knocks and the team, as a whole, failed to get going. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan ran down the order with three wickets each before rain spoiled the party.

With victory against Sri Lanka today, Bangladesh rise to the top of the #CWCSuperLeague table! 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/G54IeOqLdd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 25, 2021