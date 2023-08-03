"We haven't had such players for a long time now" - Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag blasts 65-ball 95 in Deodhar Trophy final

Riyan Parag turned in a stupendous all-round display yet again, backing his two wickets with the ball for East Zone with a 65-ball 95 in the Deodhar Trophy final. Unfortunately, it went in vain as South Zone prevailed by 45 runs to lift the title.

Chasing 329 runs to win, East Zone were rocked early on and were reeling at 14/3. That soon became 72/4 as Parag walked out to join Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami in the middle with a 43-run partnership following between the duo.

The Assam and the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder then stitched together a stand of 105 for the sixth wicket with Kumar Kushagra to put the game right in the balance. He continued his stellar run of form and looked set for a third century in four games, only to be trapped in front by off-spinner Washington Sundar.

Twitter lavished praise on Riyan Parag's knock, as well as his all-round consistency throughout the competition that earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Here's how they reacted:

Mrigaraj Kalita @KalitaMrigaraj

But when he's performing please appreciate him

Riyan Parag @ParagRiyan When doesn't perform everyone trolls him,But when he's performing please appreciate himRiyan Parag @ParagRiyan twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/s…

Karthik Raj @kartcric What a stunning Deodhar Trophy for Riyan Parag

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



What a crazy innings - 95 in just 65 balls in the Final of Deodhar Trophy. He's been in great touch in the last few months, a terrific knock. TAKE A BOW, RIYAN PARAG...!!!What a crazy innings - 95 in just 65 balls in the Final of Deodhar Trophy. He's been in great touch in the last few months, a terrific knock. pic.twitter.com/dVoS9QruFr

Vishal @Fanpointofviews Hope rajasthan royals release riyan this year , he need another setup to reach another level in IPL

Vishal @Fanpointofviews



#CricketTwitter Riyan parag should get continious chance for whiteball Ind A tours , he is one of the rare breed of player who bowls regularly while batting in top 6, can bowl leg and off spin , he is working on his left arm spin too.

Ɲҽҽɾαʝ @Befikrre



Apna time aa rha hai @ParagRiyan



#DeodharTrophy Well done Riyan Parag. You shone throughout the series.Apna time aa rha hai @ParagRiyan

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect Riyan Parag has matured and upped his game.

Those centuries, valuable 50s at that strike rate along with consistent bowling performances will not go unnoticed. We haven’t had such players for a long time now.

Paraghive @riyanparagfc_

Highest run scorer of the tournament and 2nd highest wicket taker

We Move.

#DeodharTrophy pic.twitter.com/YCirX2qKeI Well Played Riyan Parag you were lone Warrior in the Runchase missed the well deserved Hundred.Highest run scorer of the tournament and 2nd highest wicket takerWe Move.

Arijit Kundu @_arijitkundu_



Tops the chart in the



Also added value with the ball



#RiyanParag #CricketTwitter #Final #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/mV9a6WNu71 One may dislike Riyan Parag and his body language but you cannot deny his domestic numbers.Tops the chart in the #DeodharTrophy batting at 5-6. In most games, came in tricky phases & revived #EastZone Also added value with the ball

Syed Saba Karim @SyedSabaKarim5

#deodhartrophy

@ParagRiyan I am sticking my neck out on this!! Riyan Parag is the youngster to watch out for in white ball cricket!! Very few can match the power he generates. Well played young man@ParagRiyan pic.twitter.com/7QjssKryYb

Kirket Fanatic @nihanth11 Riyan Parag scores 95 off just 65 balls in the deodhar trophy final. What a knock under pressure chasing 329 and 5 wickets falling for just about a hundred. He has a couple hundreds in the tourney. Whatever the trollers say, Parag is a bloody good talent. #riyanparag 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BKXxTN5jUd

Riyan Parag finishes as leading run-getter of Deodhar Trophy 2023

Parag was in scintillating form throughout the Deodhar Trophy, tallying 354 runs from five innings at an average of 88.50 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 136.67. He scored two centuries - both under perilous circumstances - before walking out to a similarly dodgy scenario in the final for East Zone.

While he topped the run-scorers chart, he also snared 11 wickets with his off-spin, including consecutive match hauls of 4/30 and 4/57 to start the tournament.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



It has been a Riyan Parag show in Deodhar Trophy 2023 🏻



#RiyanParag #DeodharTrophy #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/7yElvjoom5 Player of the tournamentIt has been a Riyan Parag show in Deodhar Trophy 2023

He was a part of the India A squad that went down to Pakistan in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July, although he didn't get too many opportunities with the bat.

His List A numbers make for outstanding reading, having scored 1688 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 102.36, apart from picking up 50 wickets with the ball. He also enjoyed a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign last year, even as he couldn't quite leave his mark on IPL 2023 for the Royals.

Is Riyan Parag the all-rounder India are looking for in ODIs? Have your say in the comments section below!

