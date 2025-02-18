“We were punished for 10 years” - Former captain’s strong statement on Pakistan cricket ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq looked back at the horror events of 2009 as the country gears up to host their first ICC event in 29 years. With the Sri Lankan team attacked during their Pakistan tour in 2009 and the nation suspended from staging any international games until 2019, the former legendary batter recollected how they were punished for ten years.

Over ten gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as they were on their way to the venue for Day 3 of the second Test. Six members of the visiting team sustained injuries, while a few policemen and civilians were reportedly killed. However, it was the Sri Lankan team that toured Pakistan in 2019, marking the return of international cricket in their country.

Speaking to Reuters, Inzamam stated how the entire country, wherever they go, is speaking about the Champions Trophy.

"Right now everyone is talking about the Champions Trophy, in schools, houses, markets, offices, everywhere. The events of 2009 feel like a bad dream. We were punished for 10 years. Our cricket went backwards."

The Asian nation was uncertain of hosting the eight-team tournament a few months ago due to the deadlock with the BCCI over their willingness to send the Indian team to the neighboring country. While the defending champions remain as hosts, India will play their matches in Dubai.

"A Pakistan-India match is not just a game of cricket" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq. (Image Credits: Getty)

Misbah-ul-Haq, who led the nation in 56 Tests and is their most successful captain in the format, said he was looking forward to the clash against India the most.

"For fans and young cricketers to see the stars playing live is a big deal. Not having that meant the whole cricket machinery was jammed. A Pakistan-India match is not just a game of cricket, it's a game of expectations, of emotions."

Captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Men in Green defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final to capture their maiden title. Hence, the stakes will be massive when the two teams lock horns on February 23 in Dubai.

