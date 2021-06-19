“We putting in some work” - Chris Gayle shares amusing video of training with Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard 

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has shared a fun video of a light-hearted practice session featuring him, Windies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Chris Gayle shared some video clips on Instagram stories, which captures the camaraderie between the West Indian cricketers. In the video, Bravo is seen working out while Pollard is captured throwing stones at a tree. Gayle shared the videos with the caption:

“We putting in some work.”

Kieron Pollard. Pic: Chris Gayle / Instagram

All three cricketers were part of the IPL 2021, which was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in the teams' bio-bubbles. The West Indian veterans will now take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021), which will be held in August-September.

41-year-old Chris Gayle featured in eight matches for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, scoring 178 runs at a strike rate of 133.83. Pollard, on the other hand, hammered 168 runs in seven matches for defending champions Mumbai Indians, including a brutal 87* in a high-scoring chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dwayne Bravo working out. Pic: Chris Gayle/ Instagram

All-rounder Bravo, meanwhile, represented CSK in four games, claiming three wickets and scoring 20 runs.

Chris Gayle to represent St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2021

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle will turn out for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2021. The destructive batsman will be back with the team he represented in 2017 and 2018. Gayle had, in fact, guided the Patriots to their only CPL final appearance in his first year with the franchise.

The CPL organizers have agreed to tweak the schedule for the T20 tournament on the BCCI’s request. CPL 2021 was originally scheduled to start on August 28, and conclude on September 19. It will now be played from August 26 to September 15. The remainder of IPL 2021 is likely to be held in the UAE in September-October.

Chris Gayle featured in the three-match T20I series at home against Sri Lanka. He had a rather poor run, scoring 0, 16 and 13 in the three games played at Coolidge.

The West Indies cricket team are currently playing a two-match Test series against South Africa in St Lucia. They will then play five T20Is versus the Proteas in Grenada.

Edited by Samya Majumdar