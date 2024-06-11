"We're very hopeful"- Australian coach Andrew McDonald provides major update on Mitchell Marsh's bowling in T20 World Cup 2024

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald gave an important update about skipper Mitchell Marsh's ability to bowl ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in Antigua on Wednesday, June 12. McDonald claimed that Marsh may not bowl against Namibia and may not be risked against Scotland as well.

However, assuming that Australia would qualify for the Super 8 phase, McDonald is confident about Marsh bowling full throttle from that round.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the clash against Namibia, here's what Andre McDonald said about Mitchell Marsh:

"We're very hopeful that he will be back ready to bowl in matches. I'd say the likelihood of that against Namibia is very slim, potentially increasing into Scotland, and then I think you should have a clear run at the Super 8s and be able to bowl there. The assumption there is that we qualify and as I said, Namibia first thing and then we can start to work out what it looks like for the Super 8s and beyond."

Marsh had returned to Australia early from the IPL 2024 season as he had to address a hamstring injury and has been recovering from the same ever since.

Andrew McDonald on Australia's start to T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew McDonald was delighted with how Australia started their T20 World Cup campaign. The Aussies had lost their first two games of the ODI World Cup last year and were also beaten by New Zealand in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in their own backyard.

Here's what Andrew McDonald had to say about Australia's brand of cricket against England:

"The way the boys played against England, that's the style that we want to play. The guys are committed to that and if we fail playing that way, we're comfortable with that. It gives us a lot of confidence. And then there will be moving parts as we go along. There'll be problems that come up but it's nice to have it in our own hands definitely."

A win against Namibia would seal Australia's qualification for the Super 8 phase. Scotland, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their group too, with five points from three games. England will hope that they win their two games and then Australia beat Scotland for Jos Buttler and Co. to qualify.

