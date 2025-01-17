"We sat here and watched that game live" - Prithvi Shaw recalls iconic childhood memory with Arjun Tendulkar

As the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) began its 50th-anniversary celebrations earlier this week, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw recalled his first memory of Wankhede Stadium from the 2011 ODI World Cup.

The event features a special ceremony to honor former captains of the Mumbai cricket team. With preparations in full swing, the grand celebration on January 19 is set to bring together a blend of Mumbai's past and present cricket stars at the iconic stadium.

The 25-year-old Indian batter recalled watching the 2011 ODI World Cup final from the stands with his friend, Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He shared that the moment India lifted the trophy is still fresh in his memory. Shaw said in a video released by the Mumbai Cricket Association on X:

“My very first memory, which I remember, and it's for the rest of my life, when I came here to watch the 2011 World Cup. I was 11 at that time; me and Arjun Tendulkar, my friend, we both sat here and watched that game live. I still remember that moment when we lifted that World Cup. What an experience it was. That was my first time over here.”

“As kids, we always dreamed about playing in Wankhede Stadium and which it came true. We all are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mumbai Cricket Association, and I think everyone should come and join the celebrations. It's for all the Mumbai people. Please come on 19th and have a great celebration,” he added.

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Team India triumphed over Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets, securing the title after a 28-year wait.

Prithvi Shaw has represented India in 12 games across formats

Prithvi Shaw led India to victory in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, earning recognition as one of the country’s brightest young talents. He made his debut for the senior team later that year in a Test match against the West Indies, marking the occasion with a brilliant 134 runs.

However, his form soon declined, and a series of off-field controversies further affected his career. Shaw has played five Tests for India, scoring 339 runs, and has appeared in seven matches across the two white-ball formats.

Recently, he was left out of Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It remains to be seen if he will be included in Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23.

