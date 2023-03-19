"We saw the Mumbai Indians struggle for the first time" - Aakash Chopra on their WPL 2023 loss to the UP Warriorz

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) were seen struggling for the first time in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 during their loss to the UP Warriorz (UPW).

The Warriorz bowled out Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. for 127 after asking them to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 18. The Lucknow-based side then chased down the target with five wickets and three deliveries to spare to hand MI their first defeat of the tournament.

While reviewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians' batting was found slightly wanting for the first time, stating:

"It was very difficult to stop the winning chariot. The story was that the Mumbai Indians were losing tosses but winning matches. The UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl. The batting didn't fire. We saw the Mumbai Indians struggle for the first time."

The former Indian opener added that the likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr were not at their free-flowing best, elaborating:

"Hayley Matthews scored runs but she didn't really break free. Whether you talk about Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur or Amelia Kerr - no one scored a lot of runs. All batters were seen struggling slightly. The bowling was brilliant."

Matthews (35), Issy Wong (32) and Harmanpreet (25) were the only MI batters to reach the double-digit mark. While Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) was the Warriorz's most successful bowler, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.

"The start was not good" - Aakash Chopra on the UP Warriorz's chase against the Mumbai Indians

Alyssa Healy was dismissed cheaply by Issy Wong. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Speaking about the UP Warriorz's chase, Chopra highlighted that they didn't get the best start, observing:

"The start was not good. Devika Vaidya got out, what a catch by Harmanpreet Kaur. Alyssa Healy has not scored runs consistently. Until Tahlia McGrath was there, it seemed she will do the job single-handedly but Amelia Kerr picked up two wickets."

While praising Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma for taking their team across the line, the reputed commentator opined that the former should have been chosen as the Player of the Match, saying:

"Then Sophie Ecclestone comes and Deepti Sharma was there at the other end. Deepti Sharma got the Player of the Match in the end but my Player of the Match was Sophie Ecclestone."

Chopra reasoned that Ecclestone picked up three wickets at extremely important junctures during the Mumbai Indians' innings. He added that the England player also struck a crucial four and a six to make a telling difference in the end.

Poll : Should Sophie Ecclestone have been awarded the Player of the Match? Yes No 0 votes