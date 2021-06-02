"We should stop it here" - Shoaib Malik feels no need to drag Misbah-ul-Haq controversy

Shoaib Malik was disappointed with Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq when the Men in Green lost a T20I match to Zimbabwe earlier this year. The veteran all-rounder expressed his disappointment on Twitter and said Pakistan needed a foreign coach in white-ball cricket.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan on Wednesday (June 2), Shoaib Malik was asked to elaborate on the same. However, Malik felt no need to add anything more to his previous comments.

"I don't want to drag anything. I have already said a lot about that. I think certain things need to be done for the betterment of the team. But in my opinion, we should stop it here, a lot of things have already been spoken," said Shoaib Malik.

...when your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation?

On top of that when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen... #Cricket #Pakistan — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021

Shoaib Malik has not played international cricket this year. But he has expressed his readiness to play in the middle-order if the team management is unhappy with the current players.

We don't have any differences: Shoaib Malik talks about his relationship with Misbah-ul-Haq

Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq

Although Shoaib Malik did not speak much about Misbah-ul-Haq's performance as a coach, he clarified he did not have a personal grudge against him.

"I am not upset. I never get upset with anyone. We know each other since long. We have played a lot together. He has played under my captaincy. I have played under his leadership, as a captain and as a coach.

"We've never had never differences. We don't have any differences, and in future also we will never have any differences," the 39-year-old added.

Shoaib Malik will soon be in action in the second phase of PSL 2021, where he will represent Peshawar Zalmi. The all-rounder will be keen to perform well in the competition and bolster his chances of returning to the Pakistan T20I squad.

