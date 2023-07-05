"We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match" - Shaheen Afridi says his focus is on winning the World Cup

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi rebuked the idea of concentrating solely on the India game in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.

Indo-Pak games in multi-nation tournaments have garnered huge attraction from fans all over the world. The buzz surrounding the upcoming contest between two arch-rivals in the upcoming 50-over showpiece event is at an all-time high. India will square off against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

Despite all the craze, Afridi insisted that the team's focus is on winning the ODI World Cup later this year.

In an interview with a local channel in Pakistan, Afridi said:

"We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match because that’s just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim."

Pakistan last won a 50-over World Cup back in 1992 under the leadership of Imran Khan. They will be desperate to end their trophy drought in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on familiar conditions.

"I will be playing for Pakistan's national team, not for a club level team" - Shaheen Afridi on his fitness

Shaheen Afridi has been struggling with a long-standing knee injury that has kept him out of action for a significant period now.

The left-arm pacer, however, asserted that he is fully fit and is raring to go in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

"I am fully fit; that's why I'm back in the Test team," Afridi stated. "If I hadn't been fully match fit, my name wouldn't have been in the squad. I will be playing for Pakistan's national team, not for a club-level team."

Afridi will next be seen in action when Pakistan lock horns with Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting on July 16.

Poll : 0 votes