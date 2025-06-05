"We haven't taken that call" - Gautam Gambhir on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management during the ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management during the upcoming tour of England. The Indian team is set to contest in a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 under the leadership of Shubman Gill.
Keeping Bumrah's workload in mind considering it is a long series, the pacer may not play all five games. While not having him for all the games could be a blow, Gautam Gambhir said that it comes as an opportunity for other players to step in.
"Always difficult to replace Bumrah but as I said in the Champions Trophy, it is an opportunity for someone to put his hand up. And there is enough quality there," he said during the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, June 5 (via The Indian Express).
When asked about how many Tests Bumrah will play, Gambhir stated that they have not taken the decision regarding the matter yet.
"We haven't taken that call. A lot will depend on the results in the series and we will have a discussion with him. That is something that I am sure he is also aware of," he said.
Notably, Jasprit Bumrah had missed the home white-ball series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injury. He missed the initial matches of the IPL 2025 season as well but later returned to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI).
"Lot of our fast bowlers are in a great space to win us Test matches" - Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah not playing all Tests
The newly-elected Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, also shared his thoughts on potentially not having Jasprit Bumrah in all five Tests. The skipper said that the team has other pacers as well who can win them games.
"Lot of our fast bowlers are in a great space to win us Test matches from any position. Obviously someone like Jasprit Bumrah, whenever he would play it would be a great sight for us. But we have a great mix of bowlers," Gill stated.
Jasprit Bumrah will have a key role to play in England if India has to begin their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle on a strong note.
The right-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker for them in the 2024-25 BGT series against Australia, with 32 wickets. In the absence of Mohammad Shami, the responsibility will be double on Bumrah irrespective of the number of Tests he plays in the series.
