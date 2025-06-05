"We haven't taken that call" - Gautam Gambhir on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management during the ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management during the upcoming tour of England. The Indian team is set to contest in a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

Ad

Keeping Bumrah's workload in mind considering it is a long series, the pacer may not play all five games. While not having him for all the games could be a blow, Gautam Gambhir said that it comes as an opportunity for other players to step in.

"Always difficult to replace Bumrah but as I said in the Champions Trophy, it is an opportunity for someone to put his hand up. And there is enough quality there," he said during the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, June 5 (via The Indian Express).

Ad

Trending

When asked about how many Tests Bumrah will play, Gambhir stated that they have not taken the decision regarding the matter yet.

"We haven't taken that call. A lot will depend on the results in the series and we will have a discussion with him. That is something that I am sure he is also aware of," he said.

Ad

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah had missed the home white-ball series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injury. He missed the initial matches of the IPL 2025 season as well but later returned to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Lot of our fast bowlers are in a great space to win us Test matches" - Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah not playing all Tests

The newly-elected Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, also shared his thoughts on potentially not having Jasprit Bumrah in all five Tests. The skipper said that the team has other pacers as well who can win them games.

Ad

"Lot of our fast bowlers are in a great space to win us Test matches from any position. Obviously someone like Jasprit Bumrah, whenever he would play it would be a great sight for us. But we have a great mix of bowlers," Gill stated.

Jasprit Bumrah will have a key role to play in England if India has to begin their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle on a strong note.

The right-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker for them in the 2024-25 BGT series against Australia, with 32 wickets. In the absence of Mohammad Shami, the responsibility will be double on Bumrah irrespective of the number of Tests he plays in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news