"We should talk them up" - Michael Vaughan names aggressive players with solid technique in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Joe Root and Harry Brook need to be hyped up more due to their compact techniques at the international level. Vaughan believes the aforementioned players will set an example, for the upcoming generation, about the importance of a good defence.

Jaiswal, Brook, Gill and Root have mesmerized fans with individual brillance in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Gill is currently the highest run-getter of the series with over 600 runs, including a best of 269 at Edgbaston. Jaiswal and Brook made centuries at Headingley and Edgbaston, respectively, while Root struck one at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Speaking to The Times of India, the 50-year-old said:

"The best players still have the best techniques at Test level. Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook, Rishabh Pant and Jamie Smith are flamboyant at times, but fundamentally they know how to defend. We should talk them up. I hope the next generation are being taught that, ‘yes, you’ve got to play the shots, but you’ve got to be able to defend the ball’."

Vaughan especially heaped praise on Gill and Rishabh Pant for showing the world how to play Test cricket.

"Gill, in the first two games here, has given a masterclass on how to play Test cricket. Throughout Pant’s Test career so far, he’s been able to stay in because he’s got good defence. I hope the next generation of coaches aren’t just all about attack."

Pant has cemented his spot as India's first-choice keeper-batter since debuting in Test cricket in 2018. In 46 Tests, he averages 44.38 with 3373 runs. The 27-year-old is the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing series against England with 425 runs, including two tons.

"They’ve been exposed a bit by India" - Michael Vaughan on England

Shoaib Bashir and Brydon Carse after England's defeat at Edgbaston. (Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also observed that England have shown restraint compared to before when it comes to playing an expansive brand of cricket, elaborating:

"Bazball’ has been great for the game. When England are playing well, they play with a bit of sense as well. The chase in Leeds was very sensible. But what they’re doing is, they’re playing on good pitches so they can play this expansive game. When they first started, they were dancing down and trying to launch it to all parts. Now they’re just playing good cricket shots. They’ve been exposed a bit by India. But that is the way to play."

Vaughan warned that Ben Stokes and co. will face criticism if they lose the home series against India and the Ashes.

"Australia in the 1990s and West Indies in the 1980s played expansively. The best teams in any sport play aggressively and try and get on their front foot to dominate. That’s what England are trying to do. They need to lift a prominent trophy or two. Fingers will be pointed if the India series and Ashes don’t go well this year."

England currently lead the series against India 2-1.

