"We aren't thinking of too many things" - Harmanpreet Kaur on how they will approach the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Team India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently stated that there is no pressure on the players ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. She asserted that they will look to enjoy and play to the best of their potential.

The Women in Blue are currently participating in a three-match T20 tri-series to prepare for the global event. The Asian giants are still undefeated in the triangular series and have booked a final date with host South African Women.

India will hope to get the right combinations in the next couple of games before the tournament commences.

Speaking on the Star Sports show "Believe in Blue," Harmanpreet underlined how they will approach the tournament as they look to win their maiden ICC trophy.

She said:

“I think, for the past few years we have been traveling, so there won’t be much difference to us. But recently, we had a camp in Bangalore where the ball was good, we trained especially in a few areas we wanted to work. Before that, we have tri-series, in the tri-series, we will have enough time to get settled in those conditions."

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha



India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in an ICC column ahead of next month's #T20WorldCup: "The Under-19 team's victory provides added inspiration. Winning any world title is huge ... I hope we can emulate them in the senior event."

Harmanpreet added:

"Now we aren’t thinking of too many things, how it’s going to work or not going to work. We only think about whether we can do it or not and which areas we feel that we can improve on even one percent every day."

The aggressive batter concluded:

"So, I think other than just thinking about whether it’s going to work or not going to work, we just want to go there and enjoy our cricket.”

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

The two Asian sides are placed alongside England, the West Indies, and Ireland in Group B of the tournament. Meanwhile, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand are clubbed under Group A.

"Selectors and all were also kind of asking why she’s not performing" - Jemimah Rodrigues on why players look upto Harmanpreet Kaur

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



Less than an hour away from 🏻



Hello from East London
Less than an hour away from #TeamIndia's fourth clash of the Tri-Series as we take on West Indies

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues also opened up on why all players in the side look up to skipper Harmanpreet as a source of motivation. Speaking in the aforementioned video, the cricketer from Mumbai said:

“I think it started with a knock of Harmanpreet, because before that, Hari di was going through a bad patch and I can’t imagine the kind of emotions or what she was feeling at that time. Because there was a lot of pressure, lot of criticism, I think even maybe the selectors and all were also kind of asking why she’s not performing and all that."

She further added:

"So, as a player, all of us know it’s not the easiest place to be when you’re down and out. But from there to come out of that and to come out with a bang and the way she did when the team required it the most, I think that stood out for me for Hari di."

The youngster continued:

"You know more than the knock, the way she go back up and showed who she is, I think that’s one thing that was very inspiring for me. And even till now, you know, we can just take so much motivation from that because we know it’s not the end and there’s always a better way to come back up.”

Harmanpreet, who will lead India in her third T20 World Cup after 2018 and 2020, will look to lead the team from the front.

