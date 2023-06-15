Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has thanked the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for accepting the 'hybrid model' for the 2023 Asia Cup. This came after the cricket body confirmed that the continental tournament will be played from August 31 to September 17.

As per the proposed model, Pakistan will host Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and defending champions Sri Lanka for one game each before traveling to a neutral venue for the remaining nine out of 13 ODIs. It will be the first multi-nation cricket tournament to be staged in Pakistan since 2008.

Sethi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders."

The journalist-turned-cricket administrator continued:

“In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned.

"I appreciate the efforts of ACC President Jay Shah to strengthen the council so that we can collectively continue to protect each other’s interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian nations.”

As per Cricket Pakistan, the first four games will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The six teams have been equally divided into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, and Nepal, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Najam Sethi sheds light on Pakistan’s credentials as hosts ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

PCB chief Najam Sethi has shared Pakistan's credentials as hosts ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup. The 75-year-old pointed out that the country has played several bilateral series as well as the Pakistan Super League at home:

“In the past 15 months, the PCB has delivered high-profile bilateral series as well as two immensely successful Pakistan Super League events in which some of the world’s leading cricketers participated and enjoyed Pakistan’s outstanding arrangements and unprecedented hospitality."

He continued:

"We look forward to providing similar experience to the participating sides in the ACC Asia Cup, which will be a prelude to the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February/March 2025."

Sethi added that the PCB will now discuss with ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for operational and logistical details for the second phase of the tournament. He stated:

“I now look forward to continuing our discussions and deliberations with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to iron out a few minor operational and logistical details so that we can launch our event planning and preparations.

“I want to assure the ACC, its commercial partners, participating countries, and the cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that the PCB, as event hosts, will not leave any stone unturned in the successful delivery of the event that is so very critical to the sides featuring in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October/November in India.”

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka beat Babar Azam's Pakistan by 23 runs to lift the last edition of the Asia Cup.

