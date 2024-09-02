"We've already lost if we walk out there expecting to lose"- Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie calls for belief on Day 5 of 2nd Bangladesh Test 2024

Pakistan bowling coach Jason Gillespie called for the side to believe on the final day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi despite being in a precarious position. After a shocking defeat in the opening Test, their first-ever in the format against Bangladesh, the hosts are on the brink of losing the series 0-2.

Bangladesh enters the final day at 42/0 in 7 overs, chasing a target of 185 to complete the series whitewash.

At the press conference after the close of play on Day 4, Gillespie admitted the visitors were ahead but called on his side to fight back.

"Admittedly, the odds are probably in favour of Bangladesh. We don't shy away from that, but we've already lost if we walk out there expecting to lose. We took 6 for 26 in the first innings so we know that we can have an impact with the ball if we bowl really well. We've spoken to our bowlers about being ruthless, being disciplined and bowling with intent," said Gillespie.

Trending

He added:

"And we just went away from our game plan and I've challenged the bowlers pretty strongly on that. We need to make sure that we're on each and every time, because Test cricket can get away from you. The opposition is very good and I'm not going to shy away from saying Bangladesh played well. No question. But I know that our bowlers can do better in that situation than what they showed and we just need to make sure that execution is absolutely bang on each and every time."

Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes at 26/6 in the first innings but allowed them to reach 262, only 12 runs behind their first innings total.

The bowlers were wayward yet again on the fourth evening, conceding two fours and as many maximums in the short seven-over stint.

"Hoping that we can create some theatre and put a smile on a few people's faces here in Pakistan" - Jason Gillespie

Expand Tweet

Jason Gillespie was adamant about his side wanting to get on the field and force a win despite predictions of overnight and morning rain on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test.

After Day 1 was entirely washed out due to bad weather, Days 2 and 3 remained uninterrupted before the fourth day saw an early ending due to bad light.

"I hope we get on tomorrow so we can try and win a Test match. We've got to have that mindset. Sometimes, you need those 50-50 things to go your way but we've got to have that attitude and mindset that we're going to go there to win the Test match for Pakistan. This game can create all sorts of drama. So I'm hoping that we can create some theatre and put a smile on a few people's faces here in Pakistan tomorrow," said Gillespie.

A Bangladesh win or a draw will mean a first Test series win for them against Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️