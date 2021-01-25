Ricky Ponting praises "real talent" Josh Inglis

Ricky Ponting believes Australia have no shortage of wicket-keeper-batsmen coming through the domestic circuit. The former Aussie skipper talked up both Josh Philippe and Josh Inglis, who have managed to impress in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Ponting feels Philippe and Inglis are in contention to represent Australia in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. But the former right-handed batsman reserved special praise for Inglis, who he feels is a "real talent".

"He's (Josh Inglis) the other one I'd love to get a look at at some stage because I think he's a real talent, him and Philippe are probably going for the same spot - Inglis is probably regarded as being a better keeper, Philippe might be slightly more explosive at the top of the order. But geez, I reckon Inglis has got something. He plays spin beautifully… he played Rashid Khan on his ear, so there's that side of it," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Josh Inglis brings up his half-century from 31 balls and is keeping the @ScorchersBBL in the hunt here! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/schEWA3nn3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

Ricky Ponting also acknowledged Inglis' performance in domestic cricket and feels Australia have several wicket-keeper-batsmen at their disposal.

"And he's (Josh Inglis) batted at the top of the order in first-class cricket for WA, so there obviously must be a good technique in behind what he can do in the white-ball stuff. I know Painey (Tim Paine), and 'Hadds' (Brad Haddin) have spent a fair bit of time with the keepers and Hadds said he's very, very good with the gloves. He's got a couple of hundreds in the Shield… so with those two and (Alex) Carey, we've got no shortage of keeper/batsmen coming through," added Ponting.

Josh Philippe v Josh Inglis: Who is having a better BBL?

The emergence of Josh Inglis continues. This guy's got game! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/fy4Vr9SyKD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2020

Josh Philippe is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing BBL, amassing 453 runs at a healthy strike rate of 150. The Sydney Sixers opener averages 34.8 and has three fifties to his name. Philippe showed his class in BBL 2019-20 too, as he finished as the season's third-highest run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Josh Inglis has scored 310 runs at an average of 23.84 in BBL 2020-21. The Perth Scorchers star has batted in different positions in the middle-order unlike Philippe, who has been opening for the Sixers.

It remains to be seen who will get the nod in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Based on BBL numbers, Josh Philippe and Alex Carey are doing better, but Ricky Ponting certainly feels Josh Inglis is also a strong candidate.