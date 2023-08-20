"We've seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength" - Mark Chapman not surprised by UAE's win over New Zealand

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman stated that he wasn't surprised by the way UAE performed in the second T20I on Saturday, August 19, in Dubai. The right-handed batter observed how the T20 World Cup last year saw the associate teams making their marks.

Faced with the task of leveling the three-match series, UAE did it in style as they secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over New Zealand. After Aayan Afzal Khan's 4-0-20-2, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem hit a 29-ball 55 to chase the 143-run target with 7 wickets to spare.

Speaking at a press conference, Chapman hailed UAE for playing with a massive amount of confidence and felt that they are producing excellent talent.

"I think we've seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength. The T20 WC in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some Test nations. Certainly, no surprise to see the way they've played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here. It's producing some good talent," he said.

Mark Chapman, who top-scored for the Kiwis with 63 runs off 46 deliveries, with 3 fours and 3 sixes, saved the Black Caps' blushes after their top-order collapse. His partnership of 59 with James Neesham gave the tourists a respectable total.

"Similar to the first game" - Mark Chapman points out New Zealand's batting weakness

Aayan Afzal Khan took three wickets. (Credits: Twitter)

29-year-old Mark Chapman reflected on the match, saying that New Zealand failed to rectify their mistakes from the first game and needed to build solid partnerships. He said:

"I think similar to the first game, we lost wickets throughout and weren't able to establish any partnerships and put some pressure back on the bowling. A similar theme (in this second match) where we had to scrap to a score and it just showed it probably wasn't enough on that wicket."

The Black Caps must bring their A-game if they are to beat the UAE in the third and final T20I on Sunday, August 20.