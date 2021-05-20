"We versus them" - Andre Fletcher reveals West Indies team was motivated to win T20 WC 2016 because of dispute with the board

ICC T20 World Cup 2016 winner Andre Fletcher has revealed that the West Indies cricket team used the dispute with the board as a motivation to perform well at the global event.

The 2016 triumph made West Indies the first team to win the ICC T20 World Cup twice. The Caribbean team started as the dark horses before defeating England, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka to lift the trophy.

During his recent appearance on the Caribbean Cricket Podcast, Andre Fletcher spoke about the team's off-field dispute with the board and how the players used it as a driving force to win.

"Well if you know West Indies had a slogan - 'We versus them.' So we actually used that as a motivation and we were like, it is we the team versus the board. That's what we were saying," said Andre Fletcher.

Fletcher referred to the pay dispute between Cricket West Indies and the players. The cricketers were unhappy with their annual contracts, with senior players like Dwayne Bravo slamming the board publicly for their 'unprofessionalism.'

This dispute united the players, and they brought their 'A' game to the table to end up as the 2016 T20 World Cup champions.

Andre Fletcher had a batting average of 106 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016

Andre Fletcher was an important member of the West Indies squad at the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. The right-handed batsman aggregated 106 runs in two innings at a brilliant average of 106 and had a strike rate of 120.45.

After a match-winning knock of 84 runs against Sri Lanka, Fletcher was ruled out of the tournament right before the semifinals because of a hamstring injury.