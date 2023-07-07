Netherlands Cricket were elated after their team managed to qualify for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. The Dutch cricket team performed admirably in the World Cup Qualifiers to earn their place in the upcoming mega tournament.

The Netherlands beat Scotland by four wickets on Thursday, July 6, to finish their Super Six campaign in second position in the points table. They will travel to India along with table-toppers Sri Lanka for the ICC's flagship tournament of the ODI format in October.

The nation last played an ODI World Cup in 2011. Cricket Netherlands took to their Twitter handle and expressed excitement about the opportunity to travel to India for the World Cup. They wrote:

"We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव: #ICCWorldCupQualifier #CWC23."

Cricket🏏Netherlands @KNCBcricket



We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव:



#ICCWorldCupQualifier #CWC23 We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव: 🙏 🇮🇳We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव:#ICCWorldCupQualifier #CWC23

In a virtual knockout match, Scotland batted first after losing the toss. Brandon McMullen (106) hit a fine century to guide his side to 277/9 in 50 overs. Richie Berrington (64), Tomas Mackintosh (38), and Christopher McBride (32) also chipped in with useful knocks.

Bas de Leede (123 in 92 balls) then hit a sensational century to help the Dutch chase down the target in 42.5 overs. De Leede was ably supported by Vikramjit Singh (40) and Saqib Zulfiqar (33) and Scott Edwards (25).

"We just put in a lot of hard work" - Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after qualifying for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India

Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Scotland, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards shed light on the sheer amount of hard work his side put in to achieve favorable results.

He reflected on their campaign in the qualifiers and opined that the matches against West Indies and Scotland were the most challenging ones. Edwards said:

"I am completely lost for words. We first thought that the West Indies game was tough for the heart, but the last 20 overs here were hard to beat. Exceptional performance. We just put in a lot of hard work. The guys enjoy each other's success. By looking at the wicket first thing in the morning, I would not have thought 277 to be too easy to chase down.

He added:

"Bas (de Leede) and Saqib (Zulfiqar) did extremely well today. Our coach Cookie (Ryan Cook) brought the batting group together at the halfway stage and told us what we had to do- we broke it down in patches. (On Bas de Leede) Build the man a statue! He is an unbelievable player. This is not the first time that he has done it, and it will surely not be the last."

Poll : 0 votes