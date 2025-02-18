"We want to bring genuine openers" - Pakistan captain reveals Babar Azam's batting position for 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that Babar Azam will continue to bat at the top of the order in the Champions Trophy 2025, quashing talks of any potential last-minute shuffle in the batting order. The ace batter was promoted as an opener following Saim Ayub's ankle injury during the South Africa tour, which rules the youngster out of the upcoming ICC event.

Ad

Babar Azam opened the innings alongside Fakhar Zaman in the recently concluded tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand at home. In the newfound position, he scored 62 runs in three matches. In the past, he has played as an opener during a bilateral series against England in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he scored 26 runs in two matches.

Rizwan made the case for Babar as an opening batter despite the lack of runs by asserting the need for a left-right combination at the top of the order.

Ad

Trending

"We have options, but if you look at the combination, Babar will continue opening the batting for us in the Champions Trophy. He is satisfied with his batting position. We want to bring genuine openers, but it is our home conditions, we want a left-right combination. Hence, we decided to have Babar Azam as an opener as he is technically sound batter," Rizwan told reporters ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two sides met each other twice in the tri-series recently, with the Blackcaps winning both matches, including the final.

"It is not just about me and Babar Azam" - Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan

Following Babar Azam's move to the top of the order, the likes of Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have donned the No. 3 role of late. Mohammad Rizwan has retained his No. 4 position in the middle-order while Salman Ali Agha has proven to be a reliable asset higher up the order.

Ad

Rizwan asserted that the spotlight should not be on him and Babar Azam as the team set out to defend their title on home soil.

"It is not just about me and Babar Azam. Everyone is training very hard and working hard to win the Champions Trophy. We are just controlling the controllables," Rizwan said.

"As a captain, it feels the best when the win comes through a complete team performance. But in the recent few matches, it has boiled down to individual performances when we have won. The focus right now is on all 15 members, all 15 members are captains. I just come in front of the media or the toss," he concluded.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback