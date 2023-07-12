"We want to be consistent and that is from 1st innings right through the whole Test match into the 2nd Test" - Kraigg Brathwaite 

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has demanded consistency from his players to put up a fight against the visiting Team India during the upcoming two-match Test series. The red-ball affair will kickstart the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides.

West Indies finished eighth in the previous WTC cycle after winning only four Tests over the two-year period. They have an uphill task in the form of Team India, an opponent that they have not defeated in Tests for over two decades.

Brathwaite asserted that the key to success in the upcoming Test series is consistency.

“We look forward to the challenge. I think we also look forward to the support of the Dominican public. And we had a number of discussions on how we want to go about playing and the key is consistency. We want to be consistent and that is from first innings right through the whole Test match into the second Test, and for us we look forward to doing that," he told reporters.

The hosts have included a couple of new faces to the team, primarily in the batting department. Batters Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze received their maiden call-ups for the two-match Test series.

In terms of the bowling department, veteran bowler Kemar Roach will spearhead the pace bowling unit. Speedsters Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel along with the experienced Jason Holder round up the rest of the bowling attack.

Brathwaite praised the impact Kemar Roach brings with him to the bowling attack.

“It’s great to have Kemar around, especially with his experience in the dressing room. On the field, he always lends that advice and helping hand to the fast bowlers as well – even spinners at times. So it’s great to have him. He’s a legend of West Indies cricket and I look forward to many more years of Kemar doing well for West Indies," the Windies skipper said.

Kemar Roach has picked up 11 wickets in three Tests against India, out of which nine scalps came during the 2019 series.

"We obviously would always have challenges in the way" - Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies' last red-ball assignment came in the form of a tour of South Africa in early 2023. The Windies succumbed to a 2-0 whitewash and will be on the lookout to start things right in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Brathwaite admitted that a world-class side like India will make things tough for them.

“We obviously would always have challenges in the way – good bowling spells, good batting, good partnerships – but as a bowling group we have to stick together and put our heads together. But we look forward to the challenge here in Dominica and we look forward to the crowd coming out and giving up some good home support but we’re ready to go,” he said.

The first Test between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place from July 12 onwards at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Will West Indies step up with an upset against the mighty Team India? Let us know what you think.

