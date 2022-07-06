"We want to see what he has to offer for us" - Rohit Sharma on Umran Malik being in India's T20 World Cup plans

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has asserted that young fast bowler Umran Malik is very much in the team's plans for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The pacer from Jammu & Kashmir impressed with his consistent pace in IPL 2022 and picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches. He was immediately handed a national call-up against South Africa but didn't play a game.

Umran made his debut against Ireland and had a decent campaign in a couple of T20Is. He defended 17 runs in the final over of the second game to help the Men in Blue win the tie.

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against England, Rohit Sharma stated that he has specific roles for Umran. Addressing reporters on the eve of the first game, the Indian captain said:

“He is very much in our plans. We are trying to give him an understanding as to what the team requires from him as well. Yes, there will be times when we want to try out a few guys and Umran is definitely one of those guys."

Rohit added:

“Keeping one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to offer for us. He is definitely an exciting prospect. During the IPL, we saw that he could bowl fast. It’s about giving him the role, whether we want him to bowl with the new ball or want to use him in the middle overs."

India will look to finalize their combinations for the marquee event, starting this series. After an exit from the group phase in the last edition, the Men in Blue will be keen to put gets their hands on the silverware.

"When you play for a franchisee, the roles are different" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who will return to cricket after missing the fifth Test due to COVID-19, stated that playing for the national team isn't the same as playing franchise cricket.

Sharma explained:

“When you play for a franchisee, the roles are different as compared to your national team. There are guys with specific skillets and you want to utilize those. It’s about understanding how you can fit in those individuals and give them the clarity of role."

It remains to be seen if Umran manages to get a game against England. He will have to battle with the likes of Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh for a spot in the playing XI.

The first of the three T20Is is scheduled to take place on July 7 (Thursday) in Southampton.

