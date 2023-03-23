"We will need absolute road-like pitches when the World Cup happens" - Aakash Chopra on India's ODI series loss to Australia

Aakash Chopra reckons India might need flat batting surfaces to be successful in the ODI World Cup at home later this year.

India lost the third and final ODI against Australia by 21 runs in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22) to lose the series 2-1. Although they restricted Steve Smith and Co. to 269 after Australia opted to bat first, they were themselves bowled out for 248 to suffer their second consecutive defeat in the series.

Reflecting on the series loss in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India might not want bowler-friendly surfaces in the World Cup, saying:

"Plenty of questions to ponder. A huge takeaway for me is that we will need absolute road-like pitches when the World Cup happens because we neither need seaming nor turning tracks."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the hosts' batters were found wanting against both swing and turn, observing:

"When the ball was swinging, we faced difficulties. We lost five wickets while chasing 180 once and were bowled out for 117 the second time. When the ball turned, we couldn't chase a 270-run total."

Chopra added that India's batting floundered in slightly bowler-friendly conditions against a decent bowling attack, elaborating:

"When New Zealand and Sri Lanka came, we played on very good pitches and were scoring 350-400 runs. Those are the kind of pitches that we are absolutely outstanding but from these three matches, we came to know that we get stuck when the opposition is good and there is slight help from the pitch."

The Indian batters managed just two half-centuries in the three ODIs against Australia, with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scoring a fifty apiece. Only three Indian players - Rahul (58.00), Ravindra Jadeja (39.50) and Axar Patel (31.00) - averaged more than 30 in the three-match series.

"I am heartbroken" - Aakash Chopra on India no longer being the No. 1 ranked ODI team

Australia replaced India at the top of the ICC ODI rankings. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was dismayed at India also losing the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings, stating:

"I am heartbroken because we are no longer the No. 1 ODI team in the world. A lot of people say that the ICC rankings don't have any significance but when you are not the No. 1, the heart pains."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the result was not as per expectations as the Men in Blue used to win deciders and must-win games in bilateral series. He added that it was also India's first series loss at home in any format under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

