Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has shared his inputs on the 2023 Asia Cup situation, scheduled to take place in Pakistan. The former opening batter declared that he would resist moving the event out of Pakistan.

A few weeks ago, Raja threatened that Pakistan would pull out if they could not stage the Asia Cup 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has insisted that India will not travel to Pakistan and that the competition needs a neutral venue.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 60-year-old stated that he is still unsure about India traveling to Pakistan, but asserted that the tournament is important to fans.

"We don't want to really go there but it's just that the fans want us to react," Raja said. "The fans are absolutely bitter because of what India's narrative has been regarding India-Pakistan.

"I think there's a government policy and I've got no idea whether they'll come or not. The Asia Cup would mean a great deal to the fans, it's a multi-nation tournament. We will resist."

He also underlined that the Pakistan side are one of the most-watched in the world and have a massive fan following in India.

"I'm all for India-Pakistan contests, I've said this on record," Raja stated. "I absolutely love the fans, and they like us as well - Pakistan has become a brand in international cricket, the players have got fan following in India, and I know that the second most watched team in India after India is Pakistan, so they take interest in our development."

The atmosphere during the India-Pakistan clash during the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was electric with an attendance of 90,293. The Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals by four wickets.

"You can't be subservient to a certain cricket board" - Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Raja also conceded that he refuses to submit to the BCCI's demands and believes they have done well without playing against India. He added:

"We want to go and play, but the fact is it has to be on equal terms. You can't be subservient to a certain cricket board. We've survived without India now for a good number of years. Pakistan have looked at the scales of economy in-house and somehow have survived extremely well."

The two sides haven't played in a bilateral series since 2013. However, they have played against each other in ICC events and Asia Cups. They last locked horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

