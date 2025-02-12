"We win, you lose" - PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi takes a dig at social media trolls after renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi lashed out at social media trolls who questioned the board's ability to complete the upgradation of stadiums in time for Champions Trophy 2025. Taking a dig at trolls, he commented that PCB has won, while the trolls have lost.

Pakistan will be hosting Champions Trophy 2025 from February 19 to March 9. While India would be playing their games in Dubai in a hybrid model, a majority of the matches would be played across three venues in Pakistan - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Owing to delays, many questioned whether PCB would be able to complete the renovation work of Lahore and Karachi stadiums within time.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was also forced to shift a Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi last year owing to the renovation work. However, the stadiums are now ready to host the ICC event. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium hosted the first two matches of the ongoing tri-series also featuring New Zealand and South Africa.

Trending

During the inauguration of the renovated Karachi Stadium on Tuesday, February 11, PCB chief Naqvi hit back at trolls who had question the board’s ability to complete the work of the stadiums in time for Champions Trophy 2025. He commented (ANI quoted Geo News as saying):

"We win, you lose. This is for those who claimed on social media that we could not complete the construction of this stadium. If we failed to complete this, you would have won, and we were unsuccessful. However, by completing this [upgradation] project, we won, and you lose now."

Expand Tweet

Naqvi also appreciated the efforts put in by the workers to revamp the stadiums and went on to add:

"I admit here that Karachi stadium would look more good than Lahore's Gaddafi stadium."

Expand Tweet

An ANI report stated that the newly constructed pavilion of the Karachi stadium encompasses dressing rooms for cricketers and match officials and also has hospitality rooms. The National Bank Stadium in Karachi will play host to the tri-series match between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday.

Pakistan's schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. They will take on arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23. The hosts will play their last group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Pakistan are the defending champions in the Champions Trophy. The hammered India by 180 runs in the 2017 final played at the Kennington Oval in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️