“We have our wrong-footed, inswinging menace to call upon” - Rahul Dravid’s cheeky reply on sixth bowler query 

Team India coach Rahul Dravid came up with a light-hearted response when asked about the absence of a sixth bowling option in the playing XI following Hardik Pandya’s injury. He quipped that India have a “wrong-footed, inswinging menace”, referring to Virat Kohli, who is a part-time medium pacer.

The Men in Blue have stuck to the five-bowler theory since all-rounder Pandya got injured in the match 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. It has worked for them as Mohammed Shami has been exceptional with the ball, while Suryakumar Yadav has also chipped in with the bat.

At a press conference ahead of India’s 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Dravid was asked about the missing sixth bowler, a problem that was going to arise in Pandya’s absence. Although India have Shardul Thakur, he cannot be depended up to bowl 10 overs on a consistent basis.

"We have our wrong-footed, inswinging menace to call upon. And with the crowd behind him, I'd back him for a couple of overs there and a few wickets. The crowd was demanding his bowling in the last game. We came very close to giving him an over," Dravid quipped, referring to Kohli, who is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 5.

“And then we've got Surya who can turn his arm over a little bit. And then Rohit's bowled a bit as well,” Dravid went on to add.

On a serious note, the former India captain pointed out that the Men in Blue have gone in with five bowling options in the past as well and have succeeded. Dravid said:

"I mean, obviously, the sixth option is something that Hardik gave us. But you're right as well that we have been playing the last four games without the sixth bowling option. We also played a couple of games in the Australia series before the World Cup without the sixth option. We won two of our games, both in Mohali and in Indore, when we played only with five bowling options in those games as well.

"So, we have responded really well to that challenge. Yes, of course, we probably won't have that sixth bowling option in these games. But the response of the team and the players has been really good when we have not had it. So, I think we have played enough games without having it. And we seem to have done pretty well," he elaborated.

Expand Tweet

Shami has been sensation for Team India since coming into the playing XI. In three matches, he has claimed 14 scalps, averaging 6.71, with two five-fers and one four-wicket haul.

“We've got to have confidence in our 8, 9, 10, 11” - Dravid

Another big risk with the five-bowler theory is the extended tail, with Shami batting as high as number eight. So far, barring the game against England, India’s lower order hasn’t been tested, but that could change against a strong South African bowling attack. Dravid, however, threw his weight behind India’s lower order batters and said:

"I don't think we are going to think about it too much. I think there's only been one game where we've probably felt the need for the number eight and nine which was a game against England in Lucknow and actually our number eight and nine - after the seventh wicket the next couple of wickets gave us 46 critical runs on a tricky wicket.

"So, I think we've got to have confidence in our 8, 9, 10, 11. The ones that we have now, I think they are working very hard and they are doing the best that they can. And I don't think the batters really, to be honest, need to think about it or worry about it. I think if you play good cricket through the 50 overs and play according to the situation and what the demands of the game are, I think there's enough quality in that top seven to look after itself," he concluded.

Meanwhile, both India and South Africa have qualified for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup. Defending champions England were knocked out following their loss to Australia on Saturday.