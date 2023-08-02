WEF vs MNR Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match – August 2, 2023

The Welsh Fire will square off against the Manchester Originals in the second match of The Hundred in 2023. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will play host to this exciting contest on Wednesday, August 2.

Welsh Fire had a forgettable campaign last year as they finished at the bottom of the points table after losing eight consecutive games. The team will be looking for a fresh start this year with a win in their opening fixture.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament. With five wins and three losses from eight games, they finished second in the points table with 10 points.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captains or vice captains in your WEF vs MNR Dream11 team.

#3 David Willey (WEF) - 8 Credits

David Willey is a multi-utility cricketer who can contribute significantly with both bat and ball. Therefore, he is going to be a must-have pick in your fantasy teams, as he can fetch points with both bat and ball.

In his 43 international appearances for England, Willey has 226 runs and 51 wickets to his name. The team will be expecting him to step up with both bat and ball in their opening fixture.

#2 Shaheen Afridi (WEF) - 9 Credits

Shaheen Afridi is very accurate with his lines and lengths, and his ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers at any stage of the game makes him an ideal choice to find a place as captain or vice captain in your WEF vs MNR Dream11 team.

Having played 52 T20Is for Pakistan, the left-arm seamer has notched up 64 wickets at an average of 22.73 and an economy of 7.63. On his day, Shaheen can destroy any batting lineup in the world.

#1 Jos Buttler (MNR) - 9 Credits

Jos Buttler is currently regarded as one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format of the game. His ability to play an attacking brand of cricket right from the beginning makes him an ideal choice to be picked as captain of your WEF vs MNR fantasy team.

In 106 T20Is, the veteran English batter has smashed 2713 runs at an average of 34.78 and a strike rate of 144.07. The team will be expecting a big knock from him in their opening fixture.

