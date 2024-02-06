“Well done boyssssss” – Fans react as India beat South Africa in thriller to reach 2024 U19 World Cup final

A fighting performance with the bat and ball helped India beat South Africa by two wickets in the semifinals of the 2024 U19 World Cup in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6.

Chasing 245, Sachin Das and captain Uday Saharan shared a 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help India recover from 32/4. Das top scored with 96 runs off 95 balls, including one maximum and 11 boundaries. Meanwhile, Saharan contributed 81 off 124 deliveries, with the help of six boundaries.

Kwena Maphaka and Tristan Luus bagged three wickets apiece for the Proteas.

Earlier in the day, SA put up 244/7 after being asked to bat first. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Richard Seletswane starred with the bat. Pretorius scored 76 off 102, hitting three sixes and six boundaries. Seletswane also chipped in with 64 off 100, including two sixes and four boundaries.

Raj Limbai starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 3/60, while Musheer Khan bagged two wickets.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded the U19 brigade for qualifying for the 2024 tournament finals. One user wrote:

“Well done boyssssss”

Here are some more reactions:

Following the semifinal win, skipper Saharan credited his side for the fighting spirit, especially when the chips were down after 32/4 in the run chase. He believes that the thriller will only help them ahead of the final and said in the post-match show:

“We were well behind at one point. Kept saying one thing that we have to bat till the end. Was a matter of one partnership. I get that from my dad (taking the game deep). When I walked into bat, the ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. Later it started coming onto the bat better."

He continued:

"We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all - our environment and coaches are superb. Great feeling to reach the final. Got a taste of close games.”

India to face winner of Australia vs Pakistan in 2024 U19 World Cup final

Defending champions India will now face the winner of Australia vs Pakistan in the 2024 U19 World Cup final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday, February 11.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the ICC event with consecutive wins against Bangladesh, Ireland, the United States, New Zealand, Nepal, and now SA.

India are the most successful team in the U19 World Cup with five titles – 2022, 2018, 2012, 2008, and 2000. Saharan will now be looking join the list of U19 World Cup-winning captains Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw, and Yash Dhull.

