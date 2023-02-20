West Indies announce ODI and T20I squad for South Africa tour; Shannon Gabriel included for the first time since 2019 

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel has named the squads for the upcoming white-ball tour against South Africa. The Men in Maroon will travel to the Rainbow Nation for a full-fledged tour, with the white-ball leg encompassing three ODIs and three T20Is.

The upcoming matches will also mark the first set of assignments for newly appointed captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell, who will be leading the ODI and T20I teams, respectively.

The all-rounder will act as the deputy to Hope in the ODI series, while Kyle Mayers has been named as the vice-captain for the T20I side.

Shannon Gabriel, whose last ODI appearance came during the 2019 World Cup, has earned a recall to the national side. The fast bowler was recently part of the Test team for the Zimbabwe tour and had a prolific CG United Super50 Cup campaign in November 2022.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been included in the T20I side, but his participation is subject to medical clearance. He was set to represent the Paarl Royals in the inaugural edition of SA20, but an untimely injury prevented his participation in the league.

Jayden Seales emerges as an absentee in the West Indies white-ball squad, having just undergone surgery to treat his knee injury. Cricket West Indies' lead selector, Dr Desmond Haynes, said:

"We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on. It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front.”

West Indies' tour of South Africa will begin with a two-match Test series on February 28. The white-ball leg of the tour is scheduled to begin with the ODI series on March 16, while the T20I series is slated to start on March 25.

West Indies ODI squad for South Africa series

Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, and Odean Smith.

West Indies T20I squad for South Africa series

Rovman Powell (Captain), Kyle Mayers (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, and Odean Smith.

