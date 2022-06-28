West Indies announce squad for T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh 

West Indies have announced their white-ball squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. After Kraigg Brathwaite's side sealed a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series, the Windies will face a much tougher challenge in the white-ball series, which is Bangladesh's strongest suit.

The white-ball leg will consist of three T20Is and three One Day Internationals. The T20I series will begin on July 2 in Dominica, before moving to Guyana for the final T20I. The entire three-match ODI series will be completed in Guyana, beginning on July 10.

Nicholas Pooran is set to continue as the white-ball captain for the Men in Maroon, with Rovman Powell elected as his deputy for the T20I series, while Shai Hope will be vice-captain for the ODIs.

With one eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year, Windies lead selector Desmond Haynes shed some light on this decision. He said (via News Room Guyana):

“We know Rovman’s history. He has captained the West Indies before and is also the captain of his CPL franchise. Our role is to look at future leaders as well and we have identified a few, including himself, who we will be putting programmes around to ensure we keep them involved in that aspect of the cricket.”

Obed McCoy returns to the T20 side after a successful run in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals. Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Devon Thomas and all-rounder Keemo Paul will also return to the Windies side in the shortest format. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie earned an ODI call-up.

West Indies squad and schedule

West Indies T20I Squad

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Dominic Drakes (Reserve).

West Indies ODI Squad

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd (Reserve).

Schedule for T20 Internationals

July 2: 1st T20I – Windsor Park, Dominica

July 3: 2nd T20I – Windsor Park, Dominica

July 7: 3rd T20I – Guyana Stadium, Guyana

Schedule for One-Day Internationals

July 10: 1st CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana

July 13: 2nd CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana

July 16: 3rd CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far