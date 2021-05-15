West Indies to host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan from July to August 2021 

West Indies have a power-packed few months ahead of them, with three consecutive home tours scheduled from June to August this year. West Indies will host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in the build-up to the T20 World Cup later this year.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the international schedule on Friday, with the team set to play all three formats with a special emphasis on T20 cricket in the coming months.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave was pleased to announce the fixture list, admitting scheduling three back-to-back international tours was no easy feat.

“Following the successful hosting of the all-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, we are delighted to announce that we are set to welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the West Indies. To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge,” Grave said.

The busy cricket schedule begins with the 2-Test series against South Africa starting June 10, with both games played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The two sides then play 5 T20Is from June 26 to July 3 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The West Indies vs. South Africa series means the Proteas will tour the region for the first time since 2010.

West Indies bid adieu to South Africa and welcome Australia home next, with five mouth-watering T20Is planned from July 9-16 at St Lucia’s Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Australia will wrap up their visit with 3 ODIs at the Kensington Oval starting July 20.

West Indies wrap up hectic period with Pakistan series

The third leg of the hectic fixture list will see Pakistan take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting July 27. The first two matches will take place at Kensington Oval before the caravan moves to Guyana’s National Stadium for the final three fixtures. West Indies will wrap up the series with two Tests at Sabina Park from August 12 to August 24. You can check out the full fixture list and match timings here.

With 15 T20s in total, West Indies have prioritized preparations for the T20 World Cup. They will look to defend their crown when the ICC showpiece event kicks off later this year.