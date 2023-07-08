West Indies name 13-member squad for 1st Test against India, Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie earn maiden call-ups

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named a 13-member squad for the first Test against India, which starts at Windsor Park in Dominica on July 12.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the West Indies side as they begin the new World Test Championship cycle (2023-25).

Meanwhile, two left-handed batters - Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie - have earned maiden call-ups to the Test team. The former has so far played 30 first-class games, scoring 1,825 runs, including two tons. McKenzie, on the other hand, has an experience of nine FC games, with 591 runs, including a solitary ton.

Athanaze and McKenzie recently amassed 220 and 209 runs, respectively, for the West Indies A side during their three-match unofficial Test series against Bangladesh away from home. WI-A won the series 1-0.

Cornwall could make a comeback to the Windies playing XI

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is making his comeback for the first time since his last Test in November 2021. He has so far scalped 34 wickets in nine Tests. It is worth remembering that Cornwall also played in India's last Test series in West Indies, in 2019, where he managed to pick up a five-wicket haul as well.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican also makes his comeback into the squad after missing out on the South Africa tour earlier this year.

Another left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, though, was unavailable for selection due to injury. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Similarly, Jayden Seales and Kyle Mayers also failed to make the cut due to rehab and niggles, respectively.

In an official release, selector Desmond Haynes said:

“We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity.”

He continued:

“We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job.”

West Indies squad for 1st Test against India

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.

