West Indies name 15-member squad for Australia Tests; key players decide to opt out

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) were forced into making massive changes to their Test squad for the two-match series in Australia, starting January 17. The board announced a 15-member roster featuring as many as seven uncapped players.

All-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers opted out of the Test series and are likely to play in the ILT20 and SA20 during the Test series. Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, and Jomel Warrican have been left out of the squad that last played a Test series against India in July.

The seven uncapped players include Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair, and pacers Akeem Jordan, and Shamar Joseph.

CWI chief selector Desmond Haynes admitted the squad being affected by the opting out of a few key players and said:

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players. However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region. The selected players have passed each test given to them and must now be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in the test arena. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team."

Holder and Mayers also recently opted out of the central contracts offered to them by the West Indies Cricket.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue as the captain of the Test side, while pacer Alzarri Joseph has been appointed the new vice-captain.

West Indies suffered a 1-0 series defeat in their last Test outing at home against India.

It is worth mentioning that the Caribbean side has not won a Test match against the Aussies home or away since 2003. Their last Test win on Aussie soil came back in 1996-97.

Australia have won the last nine Test series between the sides since the 2-2 drawn rubber in 1998-99.

West Indies will play a four-day warm-up game before the first Test in Adelaide, starting January 17. The second and final Test will be a pink-ball outing at Brisbane, beginning January 25.

The two Tests will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is from February 2 to 13.

West Indies squad for two-Test series in Australia

Kriagg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Tevin Imlach. Shamar Joseph, and Zachary McCaskie.

