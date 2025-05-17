Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced Roston Chase as the new Test captain ahead of the home Test series against Australia in June. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been named as his deputy. CWI made the announcement following a groundbreaking and structured process, marking a significant revolution in appointing the captain and vice-captain for the team.

Ad

With Kraigg Brathwaite stepping down as the Test captain in March, the shortlisted candidates were John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, and Jomel Warrican. Shai Hope, who is in charge of the white-ball sides, had respectfully declined the role in the longest format.

Every candidate went through a detailed assessment process, with head coach Daren Sammy, Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, and Chairman of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, Enoch Lewis, conducting the interviews.

Ad

Trending

The final proposal was made based on six key aspects: leadership, respect within the team, cricket knowledge, personal conduct, media and communication skills, and the results of the psychometric evaluation.

"Sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket" - CWI President on the appointment process of captain

West Indies' new Test captain Roston Chase. (Credits: Getty)

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow has shared his thoughts on the new process to appoint captain and vice-captain, saying (via the official website):

Ad

"This selection process is one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking we have undertaken. I am deeply impressed by the professionalism, objectivity, and strategic thinking that shaped the final decision. It sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket."

Sammy, meanwhile, condoned the selection process and asked fans to rally behind Chase, as he believes the West Indies can do something special.

Ad

"I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him—we’re building something special," he said.

The three-Test series against Australia begins at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 25. It will also be Australia's first Test in the Caribbean since 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️