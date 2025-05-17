Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced Roston Chase as the new Test captain ahead of the home Test series against Australia in June. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been named as his deputy. CWI made the announcement following a groundbreaking and structured process, marking a significant revolution in appointing the captain and vice-captain for the team.
With Kraigg Brathwaite stepping down as the Test captain in March, the shortlisted candidates were John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, and Jomel Warrican. Shai Hope, who is in charge of the white-ball sides, had respectfully declined the role in the longest format.
Every candidate went through a detailed assessment process, with head coach Daren Sammy, Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, and Chairman of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, Enoch Lewis, conducting the interviews.
The final proposal was made based on six key aspects: leadership, respect within the team, cricket knowledge, personal conduct, media and communication skills, and the results of the psychometric evaluation.
"Sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket" - CWI President on the appointment process of captain
CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow has shared his thoughts on the new process to appoint captain and vice-captain, saying (via the official website):
"This selection process is one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking we have undertaken. I am deeply impressed by the professionalism, objectivity, and strategic thinking that shaped the final decision. It sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket."
Sammy, meanwhile, condoned the selection process and asked fans to rally behind Chase, as he believes the West Indies can do something special.
"I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him—we’re building something special," he said.
The three-Test series against Australia begins at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 25. It will also be Australia's first Test in the Caribbean since 2015.
