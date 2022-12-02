West Indies name Shamarh Brooks as a concussion substitute for Nkrumah Bonner in ongoing Test against Australia

Shamarh Brooks has bewn included in the West Indies XI for the first Test against Australia as a concussion substitute for Nkrumah Bonner.

Day 3 of the Australia vs West Indies Test match is underway in Perth right now. The home side declared the first innings after scoring 598/4. In reply, West Indies got off to a great start and crossed the 100-run mark for the loss of only one wicket.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and number three batter Nkrumah Bonner built a 31-run second-wicket partnership before the latter retired hurt. He was hit on his helmet by a short ball from Cameron Green during the 34th over of the West Indies innings. Bonner was batting on eight at the time. He attempted to duck the bouncer, but the ball hit his helmet.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Nkrumah Bonner is ok to continue after copping this ball to the helmet #AUSvWI Nkrumah Bonner is ok to continue after copping this ball to the helmet #AUSvWI https://t.co/zlpaXLISZg

Bonner played 20 more deliveries after that blow and scored nine runs. He retired hurt at the end of the 39th over. Soon after, West Indies named Shamarh Brooks as a concussion substitute for him.

Shamarh Brooks has scored 33 runs for West Indies so far in the Perth Test

Concussion substitute Brooks came out to bat at the fall of the fourth wicket. Jason Holder handed a catch to David Warner off Nathan Lyon's bowling when the team's score was 209 in the 71st over.

Brooks has batted well so far in the first innings. He is currently not out on 33 runs off 57 deliveries, having smashed four boundaries at the time of writing. Wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva and middle-order batter Jermaine Blackwood lost their wickets after Brooks' arrival, but the concussion substitute held one end.

Australia v West Indies - First Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

Roston Chase has joined Shamarh Brooks in the middle, with the two batters adding 21 runs for the seventh wicket so far. West Indies are 266/6 after 90 overs in the third session on Day 3. It will be interesting to see if they can avoid a follow-on.

